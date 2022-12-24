5 financial red flags to watch out for before taking a relationship to the next level

As old as any other relationship between human beings, is the relationship of our species with money, which has remained consistent as the barter system gave way to the allure of gold and then to currencies, before crypto made an appearance. Selfless love has its own importance in human binds, but fiances do play a role in modern day relationships. This is why partners need to be on the same page about money before moving to the next level.

As people decide to spend their lives together, its crucial to know how dependable the other person is when it comes to paying bills and dividing financial responsibilities. The investment habits, spending behaviour and tendency to save can mark the difference as elements of a sustainable partnership, are crucial for a successful relationship.

Before moving on to find common ground in financial dealings, here are the red flags you need to look for someone you see as a potential partner or spouse.

No roadmap for a career



Never feel guilty about asking your date about where they see themselves in five years, or if they have any specific career goals. In fact asking that on the first date itself isn’t rude at all, it’s just practical to have a heads up in case you consider a long-term relationship which can evolve into something serious. If someone doesn’t take their own career and future income seriously, it’s definitely raises a flag about their priorities.

An unhealthy tendency to borrow

It’s ok if someone has picked up a loan for a property or is repaying a debt taken for their education, but a credit card bill off the rails is definitely bad news. Someone who frequently ends up calling friends or you to wire them small amounts as a loan, is also likely to end up with a huge pile of debt in the longer run.

Showing off too much isn’t great either

Someone dressing up on the first date with branded clothes, a swanky watch and smelling of expensive perfume isn’t bad as it just shows the other person cares what you think of them. But when they constantly change expensive phones, splurge too much unnecessarily on flashy accessories and are obsessed with spending big on brands and special edition merch, it might be a cause for concern. You can’t take a call on someone’s lifestyle, but spending your life with someone who prioritises brands over billsisn’t advisable.

Belittling you over finances

Emotional support is an important pillar of any relationship, but sometimes people mix that up with financial support. Having a partner who is stable and has finances sorted is a great thing, but not so much if they use that against you. Anyone can be hit by an unexpected expense or a sudden cash crunch, or in today’s day and age, a layoff can’t be ruled out. In such a scenario, everyone needs someone who’s there for them, instead of taunting and further demotivating them.

Lack of transparency

Communication is the foundation of any relationship, be it personal or professional. If someone hides things about themselves or doesn’t share emotions, the lack of trust will eventually damage a relationship. Similarly if someone isn’t willing to talk about finances, it’s clear that they aren’t ready to enter a long term commitment either.