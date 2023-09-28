5 Essential Factors for Buying Travel Cover in India

Travel is an exhilarating experience that broadens our horizons, allows us to create cherished memories, and brings us closer to the world's diverse cultures. However, amidst the excitement of planning a trip, one crucial aspect that travellers often overlook is travel cover.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the significance of having travel cover in India and highlight the five key factors to remember when buying travel cover. Additionally, we will explore the CPP Domestic Holiday Cover offered through Bajaj Finance, an affordable and comprehensive option for Indian travellers.

The significance of travel cover in India

Here's why having travel cover in India is of utmost importance:

· Medical emergencies: Unforeseen medical situations can disrupt travel plans and strain your finances. Travel Cover usually provides coverage against medical expenses, ensuring you receive the necessary treatment without worrying about exorbitant bills.

· Trip cancellations and interruptions: Whether due to personal emergencies or unexpected events like flight cancellations, travel cover reimburses non-refundable expenses and provides assistance to navigate through such situations.

· Luggage and personal belongings: Losing luggage or valuable belongings during a trip can be both frustrating and financially burdensome. Travel cover provides coverage for lost, stolen, or damaged baggage, allowing you to continue your journey with peace of mind.

Five factors to remember when buying travel cover in India

1. Coverage adequacy: The first and foremost consideration when buying travel cover is the extent of coverage. Ensure that the policy covers your specific needs, including medical emergencies, trip cancellations, and baggage loss.

2. Policy duration: Be mindful of the duration of coverage. Ensure that the policy covers your entire trip, from the day you depart to the day you return. Extending coverage is advisable if your trip exceeds the initial policy duration.

3. Exclusions and limitations: Thoroughly review the policy's exclusions and limitations. Understanding these aspects will help you make informed decisions and avoid surprises when making a claim.

4. Pre-existing medical conditions: If you have pre-existing medical conditions, disclose them during the application process. Some policies may offer coverage for these conditions, while others may not.

5. Additional benefits: Look beyond the basics and consider additional benefits offered by the policy. Carefully analyse the policy wordings to ensure that you get maximum coverage with limited premium.

Pocket-friendly travel cover offered through Bajaj Finance

The CPP Domestic Holiday Cover offered through Bajaj Finance is a budget-friendly subscription plan. It provides travellers with affordable and comprehensive coverage options. Here's a closer look at the benefits it offers:

· Affordable pricing: At just Rs. 699*, the CPP Domestic Holiday Cover is a budget-friendly option for travellers. This cost-effective plan provides coverage up to Rs. 3 lakh, ensuring financial security during your domestic journeys.

· Comprehensive coverage: Despite its affordability, the plan doesn't compromise on coverage. It includes 24x7 roadside assistance, an invaluable service for travellers facing vehicle breakdowns or road-related issues during their trip.

· Emergency travel and hotel assistance: With coverage of up to Rs. 1 lakh for emergency travel and hotel assistance, you can rest assured that help is just a phone call away should you encounter unexpected hurdles during your domestic vacation.

· Single call to block all cards: Losing your cards during a trip can be stressful, but with a single call to block all cards, the plan ensures you don't fall victim to fraud or unauthorized transactions, offering a sense of security during your travels.

· Complimentary travel protection: Get complimentary add-on benefit of travel protection against personal accident, accidental hospitalisation, trip cancellation, home burglary, and loss of baggage for up to Rs. 3 lakh. This protection cover is available only once, for a period of a maximum of ten days of your travel, during the policy period.

· Free PAN card replacement: You can avail the facility of easy and free PAN card replacement in case it is lost. The partner facilitates the entire process and contributes to advising on the documentation prospect.

In conclusion, travel cover is not an option but a necessity for anyone embarking on a journey, across India. Remember these five factors when buying travel cover to ensure your travels are not only filled with adventure but also safeguarded against unexpected challenges.

Disclaimer: *T&C Apply. Bajaj Finance Ltd. (BFL) is merely a distributor of CPP Domestic Holiday Cover, owned by CPP Assistance Service Pvt. Ltd. (CPP). Issuance of the product is at sole discretion of the CPP. The product shall be governed by CPP’s Domestic Holiday Cover product T&C’s and BFL does NOT hold any responsibility for the issuance, quality, serviceability, maintenance, and any claims post-sale. For more detailed terms and conditions and exclusions please read the product sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale. URN No. ADVT/NR/23/509

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)