5 best crypto gambling and sports betting sites with welcome bonus up to 5 BTC

The popularity of bitcoin casinos is increasing at an incredible speed. Why? Playing for BTC offers an anonymous play not limited to strict rules of gambling institutions. Here you can deposit large sums and play from the heart. BTC casinos are the ideal choice for those who want to enjoy the full hazard that spurs on the adrenaline in your blood.

Searching for a reliable crypto casino is like searching for a needle in a haystack. The gambling world has a wide range of honest gaming platforms but not all of them can boast the quality of their services. We have compiled an exhaustive list of the top 5 Bitcoin casinos that are honest, reliable, and high-qualitative.

Stake – Best for betting CloudBet – Best for the most generous bonuses 7BitCasino – Best for the choice of providers BitStarz – Best for the diversity of slots Bitcoin Penguin – Best for anonymous gameplay

The latest information about the best crypto casinos updates in real-time.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a blockchain that hosts cryptocurrency. It has based a new sphere of the market that continues to develop at a high pace. BTC is the most popular cryptocurrency by market capitalization. Ethereum stands in second place. We would recommend all beginners to start with BTC since it has become standard.

How does the blockchain work?

The basis of blockchain technology lays peer-to-peer mechanisms of a distributed registry. Blockchains allow storing data globally on thousands of servers around the world. Thus, it creates a decentralized system. Blockchain does not depend on governments, financial institutions, or other centralized organizations.

The blockchain is incredibly difficult to crack. Its transactions and records are available to everyone in real-time. That’s why honest gambling on bitcoin platforms is available. You can verify all betting results as they occur.

Are bitcoin casinos honest?

The ability to track all transactions makes gambling completely transparent. You are free to verify all betting results on the blockchain to make sure that they are true and fair.

Bitcoin uses a cryptographic algorithm with hash functions that are almost impossible to crack. It is 100% transparent and immutable. A public registry gives access to the history of all transactions, which is almost impossible to crack. The program code means there is no need for human intervention. Thus, the program excludes the human factor almost entirely.

Honest bitcoin casinos rely on blockchain technology to ensure that all betting outcomes are correct. The player can check whether the game is fair or not.

1. Stake – Best for betting

In 2019 Stake casino entered the stage of bitcoin casinos. It managed to become a successful crypto gambling platform within a moment. Stake casino takes all popular cryptocurrencies as the mean of the deposit that makes it so popular with players that love it. Here you can play slots, tables games, and even Stake original games.

Stake support

● Email: support@stake.com

Features loved by Stake players

● An enormous number of promotions

● Possibility to combine sports betting and casino games on one platform

Stake bonuses

Stake casino provides two bonus sections depending on whether you prefer sports betting or casino games. Each of the sections contains a great number of offers that will suit anyone. Enter the section and study Stake promotions in more detail.

2. CloudBet – Best for the most generous bonuses

mBit casino is an absolute crypto casino that takes BTC and other types of cryptocurrency as the means of payment and withdrawal. It has a Curacao license and works under the Coin Gaming LTD Casinos regulations. Despite the number of providers dealing with the casino is not so rich, mBit casino offers over 2,000 games. Here you can enjoy over 380 table games along with numerous slots and even a Live casino.

mBit support service

● Live chat

Features loved by mBit player

● Generous bonuses

● Ability to choose an offer from two suggested ones

● The abundance of races and tournaments

mBit bonuses

One of the most favorite features provided by mBit casino is the rich choice of bonuses along with a wide gallery of races, tournaments, and events.

Welcome package

The exclusive welcome package promises to give newcomers up to 5 BTC and 300 free spins. It consists of several deposits and allows you to choose the offer you like most. That is what makes the mBit casino welcome package different.

1) After your first deposit, mBit casino will offer you two options. You can either choose a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC with 300 free spins or 1,000 free spins at once.

2) For the second deposit, you will also get 2 options. Here you can choose either a 50% bonus of up to 2.5 BTC or free spins to range bonus of up to 300 free spins.

3) The final deposit offers you to choose either a 75% bonus of up to 1.5 BTC or a bonus of up to 500 free spins.

Races

For amateurs of contests, mBit casino has prepared several tournaments with generosity. Slot tournaments last 3 hours and consist of several rounds. For each round, you can get 6 BTC and 60 free spins.

Other bonuses

Also, you can take advantage of daily and regular promotions that are very diversified here. Refer a friend and get a bonus both for you and your friend. Answer 10 questions in the Bitty Quiz and get 5,000 free spins for the win.

3. 7BitCasino – Best for the choice of providers

7BitCasino is a bitcoin casino that started its work in 2014. The casino is very popular among users thanks to the wide choice of providers. Here you can find several dozens of companies that work under game software development.

7BitCasino was one of the first institutions that ventured to focus on cryptocurrency. Such a risky decision turned out to be successful. Yet, this establishment has a wide range of providers and games issued to play for cryptocurrency. Here you can try over 2,300 games including slots, table games, and even live casinos.

The casino works according to the laws and regulations of the Curacao license. The operator is Direx N. V., which operates under the full subsidiary of Direx Limited. The game is fair and safe because the platform uses a random number generator along with a special encryption system. So, you can be sure of the game results. They depend neither on the casino nor on the built-in program. The encryption saves your data to avoid information leakage.

7Bit Casino support service

● Email: support@7bitcasino.com

● Feedback form

● Live chat

Features loved by 7BitCasino players

● The speed of transactions

● Abundance of bonuses

● A rich gallery of providers

● Splendid loyalty program

● Experienced support team

7BitCasino bonuses

BitStarz casino offers newcomers a whole set of welcome bonuses. Regular customers can count on generous incentives in the case of an active real money game.

Welcome package

The BitStarz welcome offer is a series of deposit bonuses. With them, you can receive up to $500 or5 BTC with 180 free spins.

1) For the first deposit, you receive a 100% bonus with the possibility to get up to 1 BTC and 180 free spins. Pay attention, you won’t get the total amount of free spins at once. Firstly, you will get 20 free spins. The rest will be available for 20 free spins every 24 hours. To get the whole amount of free spins, your deposit must exceed $20.

2) The second deposit unlocks a 50% bonus that brings up to $100 or 1 BTC.

3) The bonus for the third deposit is the same as the previous one, but the sum you receive for it raises to $200 or 2 BTC.

4) The final deposit brings a 100% bonus up to $100 or 1 BTC.

Monday bonus

On Mondays, you can claim a 50% bonus that brings up to $300. The maximal bet is $5. The wager is ×40.

Wednesday free spins

The number of free spins you receive depends on the sum you deposit on Wednesday. So, for $30 you obtain 2o free spins, for $80 you get 80 free spins, and for $160 you get 200 free spins.

Exclusive VIP bonus

With the exclusive VIP bonus, you get 100 free spins and a 125% bonus that brings up to $2,500.

Friday VIP

This offer is available to regular players on Fridays. With it, you can get a 50% bonus that brings up to $600. The maximal bet is $5. The wager is ×40.

Tournaments

BitStartz provides a good choice of tournaments where you can compete in achievements with the rest of the players. The welcome tournament can bring up to $1000 weekly. The slot tournament can give $5,000 and 5,000 free spins per week. The table game tournament provides the richest prize valued at $10,000 per week.

4. BitStarz – Best for the diversity of slots

The BitStarz launch dates from 2014 like the 7BitCasino one. It works according to the Curacao legislation and operates under the company Dirix Limited.

One of the greatest advantages noted by users is the rich choice of slots provided by BitStarz. Here you can play practically any BitStarz slot for money even without the account verification.

Another advantage of BitStarz is a quick withdrawal. The processing time of applications takes no longer than 10 minutes. In case you are withdrawing funds to a bank account or card, you have to wait from 1 to 5 days.

BitStarz support service

● Email: support@bitstarz.com

● Live chat

Features loved by BitStarz players

● The diversity of slots

● Tournaments

● Fast withdrawals

● Generous bonuses

7BitCasino bonuses

7BitCasino provides a generous bonus section. Here everyone can find offers and promotions to their taste. The section contains the welcome package, Monday bonuses, Wednesday free spins, and cashback.

Welcome package

The welcome package consists of 4 stages.

1) The first stage is a welcoming bonus valued at 100% bonus and 100 free spins. With them, you can get up to 1.5 BTC.

2) The second stage becomes available after the second deposit and brings a 50% bonus for the code 2DEP. Here you can get up to 1.25 BTC.

3) The third stage becomes yours after you deposit for the third time and claim a code 3DEP. Here you can also get up to 1.25 BTC.

4) The final stage is an offer for the fourth deposit. It gives you a 100% bonus with a code 4DEP bringing up to 1 BTC.

Monday offer

With a Monday offer, you can get a 25% bonus for the deposit valued up to 0.01 BTC. Besides cryptocurrency, other currencies available here also participate in this promotion.

Wednesday offer

The Wednesday offer provides you 100 free spins for the deposit of 0.0018 BTC. If you deposit 0.0007 BTC, the casino will give you 40 free spins.

Cashback

Also, 7BitCasino provides a daily cashback of 5% – 15% available to users that have deposited $100 or its equivalent in other currencies per day. The weekend cashback is about 5% – 20% for the deposit in 0.018 BTC or the same sum in other currencies.

5. Bitcoin Penguin – Best for anonymous gameplay

Bitcoin Penguin is a bitcoin casino established in 2014. The casino hides its license and operator. At the moment it provides over 400 slots over 200 of them are of HD quality.

Bitcoin Penguin support service

● Feedback form

Features loved by Bitcoin Penguin players

● Instant deposits and cashouts

● Test drive with “Fun” currencies

● Anonymous registration

Bitcoin Penguin bonuses

As a welcome offer, you can get a 100% bonus with 100 free spins received from 2 deposit offers. Also, you can Monday free spins and free spins Friday for 25 free spins per day along with a 50% bonus. Finally, the Monday cashback guarantee can give you out 20% of your biggest deposit done on this day.

FAQ

1) Are crypto casinos safe?

In fact, crypto casinos are safer than the traditional ones. Cryptocurrency provides fully transparent transactions, so that you can track the movement of your funds. Picking out a casino, pay attention to the presence of a license. Each of the casinos we have mentioned in our ranking are reliable, licensed, and have a good reputation.

2) How to create an account at bitcoin casino?

Registering at the bitcoin casino is easier than at the traditional one because you do not have to state your financial data. The other aspects are quite similar to general online casinos. All you need is to specify information referring to your identity and deposit some money. Yet, you are ready for the play!

3) How to deposit with cryptocurrency?

First of all, you need to create a cryptocurrency account that you will use for depositing. Then, enter the casino lobby, find the deposit section and choose the currency you are going to use. Follow the instructions stated at the casino, enter your wallet and deposit.

Summing up

We have already described the 5 best bitcoin cryptocurrency casinos that earned universal acceptance. Due to their peculiar features, these casinos occupy the first five positions in the ranking. Choose the online crypto casino you like most and enjoy the play!

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 03:12 PM IST