3i Infotech Reports Q1 FY27 Consolidated Profit Of ₹6.60 Crore, Revenue At ₹177.94 Crore

3i Infotech announced a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.60 crore. |

Mumbai: 3i Infotech on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, a substantial rise from the Rs 1.40 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 177.94 crore for the quarter.

Financial Performance

Total consolidated income for the quarter reached Rs 183.87 crore, up from Rs 176.22 crore in the preceding quarter. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 174.43 crore, compared to Rs 172.13 crore in the previous quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) on a consolidated basis increased to Rs 0.32 for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, from Rs 0.08 in the year-ago period.

Segmental Revenue

The company’s Application , Automation, Analytics (AAA) segment generated Rs 130.36 crore in revenue. Infrastructure Services (IS) contributed Rs 33.30 crore, while Business Process Services (BPS) brought in Rs 13.99 crore.

Other segments accounted for Rs 0.29 crore in revenue. Overall, total net sales/income from operations increased to Rs 177.94 crore from Rs 175.78 crore in the preceding quarter.

📊 3i Infotech Q1 FY27: Order Book at ₹ 240.9 Cr, Revenue Grows 4.3% YoY | MCap 379.96 Cr



- Order Bookings: Secured Total Contract Value (TCV) of ₹ 240.9 Crore and Annual Contract Value (ACV) of ₹ 195.6 Crore in Q1 FY27.

- Revenue Growth: Operating Revenue reached ₹ 177.9… pic.twitter.com/UXJ92pLQeq — Investor Feed (@_Investor_Feed_) July 23, 2026

Director Changes

Ambarish Dasgupta, a non-independent non-executive director, will retire by rotation at the upcoming 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) and will not seek re-appointment. The Board has approved the appointment of Sanjay Vatsa as an additional director, designated as non-independent non-executive director, effective 24 July 2026.

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Mr. Vatsa's appointment is subject to shareholder approval at the AGM. The Board also approved the appointment of Venu Gopal Reddy as Senior Management Personnel, effective 23 July 2026.

Subsidiary Loan Conversion

The company announced the conversion of an outstanding loan of Rs 9.88 crore, along with interest amounting to Rs 1.23 crore, granted to its wholly owned subsidiary NuRe FutureTech Private Limited, into redeemable preference shares. Additionally, a fresh infusion of Rs 2 crore will be made by subscribing to redeemable preference shares of NuRe FutureTech, bringing the total capitalisation to Rs 13.11 crore.

This conversion and fund infusion will enable NuRe FutureTech Private Limited to pursue new businesses. The acquisition involves only redeemable preference shares in the subsidiary, which is engaged in Information Technology (IT), IT-Enabled Services (ITeS) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

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AGM Announcement

The Board has approved the convening of the 33rd AGM on Friday, 28 August 2026. The meeting will be held through Video Conferencing or Other Audio-Visual Means.

Auditor’s Review

The company's statutory auditors have conducted a limited review of the consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The auditors have expressed a qualified conclusion in their review report.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.