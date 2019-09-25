36% smaller firms witnessed data breaches in 2019 globally

New Delhi: Around 36 per cent of small businesses have been victims of data breaches in 2019 globally, a new survey said on Wednesday. While data breaches threaten small companies with painful consequences, the survey by cybersecurity firm Kaspersky revealed that security measures taken by them to prevent such incidents are often insufficient.

"Smaller companies are often focused on how to make their business work and grow -- just like they should be. They may not have cybersecurity among their top priorities. However, the cost for overlooking the problem will only grow. Why? Because malware doesn't distinguish between its victims and because even very small organisations have something to lose, such as sensitive data," Andrey Dankevich, Solution Business Lead, Kaspersky, said in a statement.