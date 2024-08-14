356 Companies To Present Q1 Earnings, Including Bhavish Aggarwal's OLA, Spicejet, HAL, Mazagaon Dock & Reliance Power

Today, 356 companies listed on the Indian bourses will post their earnings for the quarter ending June 31, Q1 FY25, including the recently listed Ola Electric Mobility, and will release their first quarter fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1 FY25) results.

Along with the cash-strapped private airline SpiceJet, the state-run defence manufacturers Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) and Mazagaon Dockyard Shipbuilders are among the last group of businesses to release their June 2024 quarter results.

Among the other notable businesses scheduled to release their Q1 results today are Bandhan Bank, Reliance Power, Kirloskar Industries, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, and Hinduja Global Solutions.

All companies declaring earnings today

Aarey drugs & pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Aartech solonics Ltd.

Acme resources Ltd.

Active clothing co Ltd.

Adhata global Ltd.

Archidply decor Ltd.

Adtech56 systems Ltd.

Ai champdany industries Ltd.

Airan Ltd.

Ajanta soya Ltd.

Alfavision overseas (India) Ltd.

Alka securities Ltd.

Alphageo (India) Ltd.

Alps industries Ltd.

Alufluoride Ltd.

Ambica agarbathies & aroma industries Ltd.

Ampvolts Ltd.

Anand projects Ltd.

Andrew yule & company Ltd.

Anka India Ltd.

Apis India Ltd.

Apoorva leasing finance and investment company Ltd.

Rajdarshan industries Ltd.

Arman holdings Ltd.

Ashiana agro industries Ltd.

Ashiana ispat Ltd.

Asian fertilizers Ltd.

Amit spinning industries Ltd.

Associated ceramics Ltd.

Austin engineering co.Ltd.

Auto pins (India) Ltd.

Avg logistics Ltd.

Avonmore capital & management services limited

Avro India Ltd.

Balkrishna paper mills Ltd.

Bambino agro industries Ltd.

Bampsl securities Ltd.

Bang overseas Ltd.

Baroda rayon corporation Ltd.

Baroda extrusion Ltd.

Bannari amman spinning mills Ltd.

B&B triplewall containers Ltd.

Bedmutha industries Ltd.

Bengal tea & fabrics Ltd.

Bf investment Ltd.

BF utilities Ltd.

Bihar sponge iron Ltd.

B.L. Kashayap and sons Ltd.

Beekay niryat Ltd.

Bonlon industries Ltd.

Blue pearl texspin limited

Brooks laboratories Ltd.

Bodhi tree multimedia Ltd.

Barak valley Cement Ltd.

Calcom vision Ltd.

California software Co., Ltd.

Capricorn systems global solutions Ltd.

CCL international Ltd.

Ceeta industries Ltd.

Centrum capital Ltd.

Cinevista Ltd.

Cil nova petrochemicals Ltd.

Coastal corporation Ltd.

Continental controls Ltd.

Coral laboratories Ltd.

Cosco (India) Ltd.

Captain polyplast Ltd.

Creative eye Ltd.

Datiware maritime infra Ltd.

Dhanashree electronics Ltd.

Delta industrial resources Ltd.

Denis chem lab Ltd.

Dhampur speciality sugars Ltd.

Dj mediaprint & logistics Ltd.

Disha resources Ltd.

D.S.kulkarni developers Ltd.

Ducon infratechnologies Ltd.

E.i.d.parry (India) Ltd.

Emmessar biotech & nutrition Ltd.

Encode packaging India Ltd.

Espire hospitality limited

Ethos Ltd.

Explicit finance Ltd.

Filmcity media Ltd.

Finkurve financial services Ltd.

First custodian fund (India) Ltd.

First fintec Ltd.

Flomic global logistics Ltd.

Flora corporation Ltd.

Frontline corporation Ltd.

Frontline financial services Ltd.

Gabriel India Ltd.

Gajanan securities services Ltd.

Ganges securities Ltd.

Garnet construction Ltd.

Garnet international Ltd.

Goenka business & finance Ltd.

Gccl construction & realities Ltd.

Gem spinners India Ltd.

Genesis ibrc India Ltd.

Gennex laboratories Ltd.

Globe commercials Ltd.

Glenmark pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Glittek granites Ltd.

Global vectra helicorp Ltd.

Goodyear India Ltd.

Goyal associates Ltd.

Orient green power company Ltd.

Gss infotech Ltd.

Gujarat apollo industries Ltd.

Hindustan aeronautics Ltd.

Halder venture Ltd.

Haria apparels Ltd.

Haria exports Ltd.

Hasti finance Ltd.

Hemadri cements Ltd.

Hinduja global solutions Ltd.

Hindustan composites Ltd.

Hindustan tin works Ltd.

Hira automobiles Ltd.

Hisar spinning mills Ltd.

Hma agro industries Ltd.

Hariyana ship breakers Ltd.

Ishaan infrastructures and shelters Ltd.

Industrial investment trust Ltd.

Indag rubber Ltd.

Inducto steel Ltd.

Indra industries Ltd.

Informed technologies India Ltd.

Ist Ltd.

Istreet network limited

India steel works Ltd.

Jaihind synthetics Ltd.

Jainco projects (India) Ltd.

Jainex aamcol Ltd.

Jaipan industries Ltd.

Jayaswal neco industries Ltd.

Jay ushin Ltd.

Jindal cotex Ltd.

Joindre capital services Ltd.

Julien agro infratech Ltd.

Jyoti Ltd.

Kaizen agro infrabuild Ltd.

Kakatiya cement sugar & industries Ltd.

Kakatiya textiles Ltd.

Sai silks (kalamandir) Ltd.

Kallam textiles Ltd.

Kanungo financiers Ltd.

Karan woosin Ltd.

Kaushalya infrastructure development corporation Ltd.

Kddl Ltd.

Kesar petroproducts Ltd.

Kg denim Ltd.

Kimia biosciences Ltd.

Kirloskar industries Ltd.

Kitex garments Ltd.

Kridhan infra limited

Kse Ltd.

Lasa supergenerics Ltd.

Lime chemicals Ltd.

Leading leasing finance and investment company Ltd.

Lux industries Ltd.

Lypsa gems & jewellery Ltd.

Madhur industries Ltd.

Madhuveer com 18 network Ltd.

Mahamaya steel industries Ltd.

Maithan alloys Ltd.

Mansi finance (chennai) Ltd.

Marsons limited

Master chemicals Ltd.

Mathew easow research securities Ltd.

Mazagon dock shipbuilders Ltd.

Mcleod russel India Ltd.

Mehai technology Ltd.

Menon pistons Ltd.

Milkfood Ltd.

Modi rubber Ltd.

Modern threads (India) Ltd.

Mohit paper mills Ltd.

M.p.agro industries Ltd.

Mrc agrotech Ltd.

Multiplus holdings Ltd.

Nagpur power & industries Ltd.

Nahar industrial enterprises Ltd.

Naraingarh sugar mills Ltd.

Nandan denim limited

Nectar lifesciences Ltd.

National fertilizers Ltd.

Nihar info global Ltd.

Nilachal refractories Ltd.

Nivaka fashions Ltd.

Niwas spinning mills Ltd.

Nms resources global Ltd.

Ntc industries Ltd.

Orissa bengal carrier Ltd.

Octal credit capital Ltd.

Onesource ideas venture Ltd.

Ok play India Ltd.

Olympic oil industries Ltd.

One global service provider Ltd.

Orient beverages Ltd.

Orient ceratech Ltd.

Osiajee texfab Ltd.

Oxford industries Ltd.

Pact industries Ltd.

Padmanabh alloys & polymers Ltd.

Panacea biotec Ltd.

Apeejay surrendra park hotels Ltd.

Parmax pharma Ltd.

Parnax lab Ltd.

Pasupati fincap Ltd.

Pasupati spg.& wvg.mills Ltd.

Patidar buildcon limited

Pc jeweller Ltd.

Pfl infotech Ltd.

Pitti engineering Ltd.

Polycon international Ltd.

Polyplex corporation Ltd.

Polyspin exports Ltd.

Prakash pipes Ltd.

Prime industries Ltd.

Prism finance Ltd.

Prismx global ventures Ltd.

Priya Ltd.

Promact impex Ltd.

Prashant India Ltd.

Prudential sugar corporation Ltd.

Purohit construction Ltd.

Purple entertainment Ltd.

Pvv infra Ltd.

Rajesh exports Ltd.

Rajasthan gases Ltd.

Raj television network Ltd.

Rama phosphates Ltd.

Rasandik engineering industries India Ltd.

Ratnabhumi developers Ltd.

Radhagobind commercial Ltd.

Rdb realty & infrastructure Ltd.

Redtape Ltd.

Regency ceramics Ltd.

Reliance chemotex industries Ltd.

Relic technologies Ltd.

Remi edelstahl tubulars limited

Response informatics Ltd.

Rgf capital markets Ltd.

Rotographics (India) Ltd.

Rhi magnesita India Ltd.

Riba textiles Ltd.

Rishab special yarns Ltd.

Rlf Ltd.

R&b denims Ltd.

Roopa industries Ltd.

Rudra global infra products Ltd.

Sri adhikari brothers television network Ltd.

Sadbhav engineering Ltd.

Shalibhadra finance Ltd.

Sai capital Ltd.

Sakthi sugars Ltd.

Sakuma exports Ltd.

Salasar techno engineering Ltd.

Samor reality Ltd.

Samrat forgings Ltd.

Saumya consultants Ltd.

Sbec sugar Ltd.

Sbec systems (India) Ltd.

Shree bhavya fabrics Ltd.

Seshachal technologies Ltd.

Setco automotive Ltd.

Square four projects India limited

Springform technology Ltd.

Synergy green industries Ltd.

Sgn telecoms Ltd.

Shah construction co.Ltd.

Sharp investments Ltd.

Shikhar consultants Ltd.

Shivansh finserve Ltd.

Shree karthik papers Ltd.

Shree securities Ltd.

Shree metalloys Ltd.

Shreyas intermediates Ltd.

Shubham polyspin Ltd.

Ventura guaranty Ltd.

Sibar auto parts Ltd.

Signet industries limited

Sigma solve Ltd.

Sikozy realtors limited

Simmonds marshall Ltd.

Sita enterprises Ltd.

Sizemasters technology Ltd.

Shri keshav cements and infra Ltd.

Softtech engineers Ltd.

Solid stone company Ltd.

Solitaire machine tools Ltd.

Somi conveyor beltings Ltd.

Sparc electrex Ltd.

Sreeleathers Ltd.

Srestha finvest Ltd.

Srm contractors Ltd.

Sri ramakrishna mills (coimbatore) Ltd.

Stratmont industries Ltd.

Sudal industries Ltd.

Suditi industries Ltd.

Sulabh engineers & services Ltd.

Super bakers (India) Ltd.

Superhouse Ltd.

Super spinning mills Ltd.

Suprajit engineering Ltd.

Swati projects Ltd.

Sylph technologies Ltd.

Systematix securities Ltd.

Tarai foods Ltd.

Tarmat Ltd.

Tasty dairy specialities Ltd.

Tejnaksh healthcare Ltd.

Telesys software Ltd.

Tgv sraac Ltd.

Thakkers developers Ltd.

Thakral services (India) Ltd.

Til Ltd.

Tirupati starch & chemicals Ltd.

Titan intech Ltd.

Tamilnadu steel tubes Ltd.

Toyam sports Ltd.

Tpi India Ltd.

Thirani projects Ltd.

Trigyn technologies Ltd.

Tyroon tea co.Ltd.

Ucal Ltd.

Unison metals Ltd.

Unitech international Ltd.

Union quality plastics Ltd.

United leasing & industries Ltd.

Udayshivakumar infra Ltd.

Vadilal dairy international Ltd.

Veer energy & infrastructure Ltd.

Veerhealth care limited

Velan hotels Ltd.

Vidli restaurants Ltd.

Vijay solvex Ltd.

Vikram thermo (India) Ltd.

Vip clothing Ltd.

Virgo global Ltd.

Virtualsoft systems Ltd.

Visa steel Ltd.

Vishwaraj sugar industries Ltd.

Vjtf eduservices Ltd.

Voltas Ltd.

Wagend infra venture limited

Welcure drugs & pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Winsome breweries Ltd.

York exports Ltd.

The yamuna syndicate Ltd.

Yunik managing advisors Ltd.

Gold rock investments Ltd.

Multipurpose trading & agencies Ltd.

Zodiac energy Ltd.

The Q1 earnings season, which began in the second week of July, would come to an end with the results that are expected to be released today. Due to Independence Day on August 15, the market will reamain closed.

Q1 results

NMDC Q1 FY25

National Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. (NMDC) revealed a consolidated net profit for the June quarter of Rs 1,970.8 crore, up 19 per cent from Rs 1,652.2 crore in the same period last year.

NMDC Share price |

Revenue Q1 FY25

The quarter ended June 30th saw NMDC's consolidated revenue from operations remain unchanged at Rs 5,414.2 crore. Net profit decreased by 35.8 per cent year over year to Rs 1,462.03 crore when considered separately.

Average realisation

Average domestic realisation for the first quarter was Rs 5,304 crore, up 9 per cent year over year. The company's investor presentation stated that although iron ore sales were down 17 per cent from the previous quarter, they were flat year over year at Rs 5,342 crore.



