30,000 Apple Macs have mysterious malware 'Silver Sparrow': What does this malware do?

Nearly 30,000 Apple Macs are found with a mysterious malware, discovered security researchers. The researchers have not been able to figure out what this malware is for and how is this virus going to infect the devices. The reports suggest that the malware has been found in 153 countries with most cases reported in the US, the UK, Canada, France and Germany.
What does this malware do and other details?
The malware named 'Silver Sparrow' comes with a mechanism to self-destruct itself.
It is a capability that is typically reserved for operations that are secretive or proceeding intended to avoid detection.
Silver Sparrow is an activity cluster that includes a binary compiled to run on Apple's new M1 chips but lacks one very important feature: a payload.
The lack of a final payload suggests that the malware may spring into action anytime. A payload is a set of malicious codes that carry crucial information that can be used to hack any device beyond limits.
Silver Sparrow comes in two versions: one with a binary in mach-object format compiled for Intel x86_64 processors and the other Mach-O binary for the M1, stated reports.
Researchers have earlier warned that Apple's transition from Intel to its own silicon M1 chip may make it easy for hackers to introduce malware.
The malware is uniquely positioned to deliver an impact at any moment.