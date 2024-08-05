 '₹2.98 Lakh Crore Sanctioned In Tamil Nadu': Government On Loans Disbursed Under MUDRA Scheme
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'₹2.98 Lakh Crore Sanctioned In Tamil Nadu': Government On Loans Disbursed Under MUDRA Scheme

'₹2.98 Lakh Crore Sanctioned In Tamil Nadu': Government On Loans Disbursed Under MUDRA Scheme

The ministry further added that the rate of interest in the case of loans disbursed has been deregulated by the RBI and is governed by the bank’s own lending policies.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 01:36 PM IST
article-image

In the ongoing parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha, a member of parliament from Tiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil of the Congress, enquired of the finance ministry to know more about the resources or loans disbursed under the centre's Mudra Scheme in the state of Tamil Nadu.

Rs 2.98 lakh Crore In Tamil Nadu

The Finance Ministry responded to the query and said, "As per data uploaded by Member Lending Institutions (MLIs) on the MUDRA portal, more than 5.54 crore loans amounting to Rs. 2.98 lakh crore have been sanctioned in the State of Tamil Nadu as on June, 2024, since the inception of the Scheme."

The ministry further added that the rate of interest in the case of loans disbursed has been deregulated by the RBI and is governed by the bank’s own lending policies.

The ministry further added that the rate of interest in the case of loans disbursed has been deregulated by the RBI and is governed by the bank’s own lending policies. |

Read Also
Union Budget 2024: MSME Sector For Doubling Loan Limit Under MUDRA To ₹20 lakh
article-image

However, the ministry claimed that details of applications for the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) are not centrally maintained.

The ministry further added that the rate of interest in the case of loans disbursed has been deregulated by the RBI and is governed by the bank’s own lending policies.

In addition, the interest rate charged for Mudra loans by government-owned banks ranges from 9.15 per cent -12.80 per cent. For Private Sector Banks, the rate ranges from 6.96 per cent -28 per cent. This is based on cost of funds, risk profile of the borrower, tenure of loans etc.

Loans That Turned Into NPAs

When it comes to the NPAs under the three categories of Shishu, Kishor and Tarun, the government claimed that as many as 76.29 lakh accounts amounting to Rs. 43,407.09 crore have turned into Non-Performing Assets.

The loans given under the Kishor category had the largest amount, with Rs 23,618.86 crore.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Meltdown: Social Media Flooded With Memes Amid Indian Indices Crash

Market Meltdown: Social Media Flooded With Memes Amid Indian Indices Crash

Unleashed Potential: Acura Integra 2024

Unleashed Potential: Acura Integra 2024

'Play The Long Game': Anand Mahindra's Word Of Caution As Indian Markets Collapse

'Play The Long Game': Anand Mahindra's Word Of Caution As Indian Markets Collapse

India To Host 1st BIMSTEC Business Summit In New Delhi From August 6 to 8

India To Host 1st BIMSTEC Business Summit In New Delhi From August 6 to 8

Who Is Sanjeev Jain? Real Estate Giant Arrested By Delhi Police After Dramatic 60-Km Chase To IGI...

Who Is Sanjeev Jain? Real Estate Giant Arrested By Delhi Police After Dramatic 60-Km Chase To IGI...