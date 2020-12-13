24X7 RTGS transaction facility to be operational from tonight, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

In a bid to give a push to digital payments, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 4 announced that the RTGS used for large value transactions will be available round the clock on all days of the year from December 14, 2020.

The RTGS facility is used to make large money transfers from one bank account to another. As per the RBI's FAQs, the minimum amount that can be remitted through RTGS is Rs 2 lakh with no upper or maximum ceiling. However, banks usually have an upper ceiling of Rs 10 lakh.

Currently, the RTGS transaction facility is available for customers from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on all working days of a week, except the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had earlier said that with the 24X7 RTGS system, "it is proposed to reduce settlement and default risk in the system by facilitating settlement of AePS, IMPS, NETC, NFS, RuPay, UPI transactions on all days of the week instead of five days earlier. This will make the payments ecosystem more efficient."

(With inputs from PTI)