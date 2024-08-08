225 Companies, Including SAIL, LIC, Oil India & Eicher Motors To Present Q1 Results Today

The government-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the life insurance giant the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), commercial vehicle mammoth Eicher Motors, and one of the biggest cement whale are all expected to release their first quarter fiscal year 2024–25 (Q1FY25) results.

Among the other notable companies that will release their June 2024 quarter earnings today are Oil India, Bharat Forge, Cochin Shipyard, Container Corp, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), ABB India, and MRF.



All companies posting Q1 earnings

A1 acid Ltd.

Abb India limited

Adcon capital services Ltd.

Agri tech (India) Ltd.

Ajmera realty & infra India Ltd.

Alicon castalloy limited

Amines & plasticizers Ltd.

Alembic pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Archit organosys Ltd.

Aris international Ltd.

Artemis medicare services Ltd.

Ashima Ltd.

Astral Ltd.

Astrazeneca pharma India Ltd.

Ausom enterprise limited

Avalon technologies Ltd.

Antony waste handling cell Ltd.

Azad engineering Ltd.

Bajel projects Ltd.

Bayer cropscience Ltd.

Bombay burmah trading Corp. Ltd.

Bervin investment & leasing Ltd.

Bhagwati oxygen Ltd.

Bharat forge Ltd.

Bharat gears Ltd.

Biocon Ltd.

Birla Corporation Ltd.

Balmer lawrie investments Ltd.

Bombay talkies Ltd.

Bharat parenterals Ltd.

Burnpur cement Ltd.

Carysil Ltd.

Chandni machines Ltd.

Chemfab alkalis Ltd.

Cheviot co.Ltd.

Cochin shipyard Ltd.

Cochin malabar estates & industries Ltd.

Container Corp.oration of India Ltd.

Confidence petroleum India Ltd.

Cosmo first Ltd.

City pulse multiplex Ltd.

Daikaffil chemicals India Ltd.

Dcm financial services Ltd.

Devinsu trading Ltd.

Digispice technologies Ltd.

Dreamfolks services Ltd.

Dynavision Ltd.

Eicher motors Ltd.

Elcid investments Ltd.

Ema India Ltd.

Emkay global financial services Ltd.

Esquire money guarantees Ltd.

Essar shipping Ltd.

Eureka forbes Ltd.

Eureka industries Ltd.

Fervent synergies Ltd.

Filatex India Ltd.

Galaxy surfactants Ltd.

Garware technical fibres Ltd.

Gateway distriparks Ltd.

Gretex Corp.orate services Ltd.

Geecee ventures limited

Goodricke group Ltd.

Greaves cotton Ltd.

Garden reach shipbuilders & engineers Ltd.

Garware hitech films Ltd.

Gujarat state petronet Ltd.

Gujarat alkalies & chemicals Ltd.

Gujarat petrosynthese Ltd.

Gujarat state financial Corp.oration

Hbl power systems Ltd.

Healthcare global enterprises Ltd.

Hcl infosystems Ltd.

Hind commerce Ltd.

Hiklass trading and investment Ltd.

Hitech Corp.oration Ltd.

Hit kit global solutions Ltd.

Ifci Ltd.

Igarashi motors India Ltd.

Il&fs engineering and construction company Ltd.

Incredible industries Ltd.

India gelatine & chemicals Ltd.

Indian hume pipe co.Ltd.

India shelter finance Corp.oration Ltd.

Indian infotech & software Ltd.

Indo amines Ltd.

Indo us biotech Ltd.

Indian toners & developers Ltd.

Inspirisys solutions Ltd.

Ircon international Ltd.

Iris business services Ltd.

Ivp Ltd.

James warren tea Ltd.

Jayabharat credit Ltd.

Jayshree chemicals Ltd.

J.b.chemicals & pharmaceuticals Ltd.

J.g.chemicals Ltd.

Jindal capital Ltd.

Jyothi infraventures Ltd.

Kalpa commercial Ltd.

Kandagiri spinning mills Ltd.

Khadim India Ltd.

Kilitch drugs (India) Ltd.

Kilburn engineering Ltd.

K.m.sugar mills Ltd.

Kopran Ltd.

Kpi green energy Ltd.

Kpt industries Ltd.

Kratos energy & infrastructure Ltd.

Kshitij investments Ltd.

Lesha industries Ltd.

Libord finance Ltd.

Life insurance Corp.oration of India

Lincoln pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lumax industries Ltd.

Majestic auto Ltd.

Manraj housing finance Ltd.

Mayur uniquoters Ltd.

Mac charles (India) Ltd.

Global health Ltd.

Meenakshi steel industries Ltd.

Mega Corp.oration Ltd.

Minda Corp.oration Ltd.

Mindteck (India) Ltd.

Mm rubber company Ltd.

Media matrix worldwide Ltd.

Mega nirman and industries Ltd.

Modern shares & stockbrokers Ltd.

Moneyboxx finance Ltd.

Mps Ltd.

Mrf Ltd.

Multibase India Ltd.

Munjal auto industries Ltd.

Nava Ltd.

Ndl ventures Ltd.

Ndr auto components Ltd.

The new India assurance company Ltd.

Nikhil adhesives Ltd.

Nocil Ltd.

Nutech global Ltd.

Oil India Ltd.

Oriental trimex Ltd.

Orient paper & industries Ltd.

Page industries Ltd.

Paramount communications Ltd.

Pcbl Ltd.

Pcs technology Ltd.

Peninsula land Ltd.

Poddar pigments Ltd.

Polychem Ltd.

Praxis home retail Ltd.

Prevest denpro Ltd.

Prudent Corp.orate advisory services Ltd.

Purity flex pack Ltd.

Raj packaging industries Ltd.

Rajshree sugars & chemicals Ltd.

R.b.gupta financials Ltd.

Remedium lifecare Ltd.

Robust hotels Ltd.

Rich universe network Ltd.

Risa international Ltd.

R k swamy Ltd.

Rail vikas nigam Ltd.

Sadhna broadcast Ltd.

Sadhana nitrochem Ltd.

Steel authority of India Ltd.

Sakthi finance Ltd.

Sandhar technologies Ltd.

Sansera engineering Ltd.

Seamec Ltd.

Servoteach industries Ltd.

Shalimar paints Ltd.

Shalimar productions Ltd.

Shankara building products Ltd.

Shilpa medicare Ltd.

Shree narmada aluminium industries Ltd.

Shreyas shipping & logistics Ltd.

Shyama infosys Ltd.

Sidh automobiles Ltd.

Shelter infra projects Ltd.

Skyline ventures India Ltd.

Snowman logistics Ltd.

Sobha limited

Shree precoated steels Ltd.

Sri nachammai cotton mills Ltd.

State trading Corp.oration of India Ltd.

Steelcast Ltd.

Sugal & damani share brokers Ltd.

Surat trade and mercantile Ltd.

Sutlej textiles & industries Ltd.

Swadha nature Ltd.

Talbros engineering Ltd.

Tatia global vennture Ltd.

Tcc concept Ltd.

TechIndia nirman limited

Tecil chemicals & hydro power Ltd.

Tega industries Ltd.

Thacker & co.Ltd.

Timken India Ltd.

Tokyo plast international Ltd.

Transpek industry Ltd.

Trimurthi Ltd.

Triveni enterprises Ltd.

Tvs holdings Ltd.

Unifinz capital India Ltd.

Uni abex alloy products Ltd.

Unichem laboratories Ltd.

Uniparts India Ltd.

Unitech Ltd.

Upsurge investment & finance Ltd.

Ur sugar industries Ltd.

Value industries Ltd.

Vaxfab enterprises Ltd.

Vertex securities Ltd.

Videocon industries Ltd.

Vidhi specialty food ingredients Ltd.

Virat industries Ltd.

Vivanza biosciences Ltd.

Vivid global industries Ltd.

Veejay lakshmi engineering works Ltd.

Va tech wabag Ltd.

Ardi investment & trading Ltd.

Zee learn Ltd.

Nivi trading Ltd.

Zodiac clothing co.Ltd.

Godrej Consumer products Q1

The company reported a net profit of Rs 318.8 crore for the same period last year.

In the first quarter of the 2024–25 fiscal year, revenue from operations was Rs 3,331.5 crore, down 3.4per cent from Rs 3,448.9 crore in the same period the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, increased 12.7 per cent to Rs 724.5 crore from Rs 642.8 crore the previous year. At 21.8 per cent , the margin increased by 320 basis points.