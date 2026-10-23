₹20 Lakh Crore Lost in Stock Market Selloff This Week, Why Midcap Stocks Crashed 6% and Smallcaps Plunged 7%

Indian markets lost over Rs 20 lakh crore in value this week as Nifty fell over 2 percent. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended Friday's session lower despite recovering from intraday lows. However, heavy selling in midcap and smallcap stocks continued, highlighting weakness across the broader market.

The Sensex declined 126 points to close at 73,124, while the Nifty slipped 88 points to settle at 22,600.

Banking and midcap stocks faced greater pressure. Nifty Bank dropped 638 points to 54,287, while the midcap index plunged 1,263 points to 55,801.

Market breadth remained extremely weak, with the advance-decline ratio at 1:6. This means approximately six stocks declined for every stock that gained.

Why Did Individual Stocks Fall Sharply?

Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest Nifty loser, falling nearly 4 percent amid concerns over deteriorating asset quality.

JSW Steel declined around 3 percent despite reporting strong quarterly earnings.

SBI Card plunged 32 percent following its quarterly results, while Swiggy crashed 17 percent amid concerns about its quick-commerce business, marking its biggest single-day decline.

Capital goods stocks also witnessed selling pressure, with ABB falling nearly 5 percent. Colgate shares declined another 5 percent following weaker-than-expected results.

Rs 20 Lakh Crore Wiped Out in One Week

Between October 19 and October 23, the Nifty lost more than 2 percent, reversing the previous week's gains.

Read Also Stock Market Crash Explained, 5 Reasons Why Sensex Fell 644 Points And Nifty Lost 266 Points

The broader market suffered considerably bigger losses. The midcap index declined 6 percent, recording its steepest weekly fall in two years, while the smallcap index dropped 7 percent.

The combined market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies declined by more than Rs 20 lakh crore during the week.

This represents a reduction in the market value of listed shares, not an equivalent amount of cash leaving companies.

Which Stocks Were the Biggest Weekly Losers?

Only six out of 100 midcap and smallcap stocks recorded weekly gains. Similarly, just six Nifty stocks ended the week higher, while 20 constituents declined by at least 4 percent.

Major Nifty losers included Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Trent, Nestle, Shriram Finance and Adani Enterprises.

Among midcaps, Swiggy, KEI Industries, Sammaan Capital, Nippon Life and Inox Wind witnessed significant selling.

What Does This Market Fall Mean for Investors?

The week's biggest concern was the sharp difference between benchmark indices and broader market performance.

Although Sensex and Nifty recovered from Friday's lows, widespread selling continued across smaller companies.

Weak market breadth and earnings-related disappointments suggest that investors remain cautious, particularly towards midcap and smallcap stocks.

For investors, the correction highlights the importance of diversification, company fundamentals and managing portfolio risk during volatile market conditions.