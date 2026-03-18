2 Companies Announce Key Management Changes After Market Hours, OMDC Appoints New MD While Alldigi Tech Names CEO

Management Changes Announced. |

New Delhi: Two companies, Orissa Minerals Development Company (OMDC) and Alldigi Tech Ltd., have announced major leadership changes after market hours. Both companies informed stock exchanges about the appointment of new top executives.

OMDC Appoints New Managing Director

Government-owned mining company OMDC has appointed GVN Prasad as its new Managing Director (MD). He will take charge from February 22, 2026, for a period of one year or until further orders.

GVN Prasad is currently working as Director (Commercial) at RINL (Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited). He joined RINL in 1987 and has many years of experience in marketing and commercial operations.

He has held several important positions in the company, including General Manager (Marketing). He replaces Vasudha Chandra Suratkal, whose one-year term ended on February 21, 2026.

Alldigi Tech Appoints New CEO

IT and business process management company Alldigi Tech Ltd. has appointed Natarajan Laxsmanan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP). His appointment is effective from March 18, 2026.

Natarajan has more than 25 years of global experience. He has worked across countries like India, Philippines, China, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore, leading large business operations.

Strong Professional Background

Before joining Alldigi Tech, Natarajan was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Digitide Solutions, where he handled global operations in business process management.

He has also worked with major companies like Accenture, Alight Solutions, Sitel, Wipro, D-Link, and Stream Global Services in senior roles.

In recognition of his leadership, he was featured in the Forbes Top 100 People Managers list in 2021.

What This Means?

These leadership changes show that both companies are focusing on strengthening their management teams. Such appointments are important for improving business performance and future growth.