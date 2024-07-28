 '18 Hrs Of Bakwas On Different Podcasts': Netizen Mocks Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal On His 20-Hour Work Regime
The 70-hour-a-week work regime and the discourse on it were conceived by Infosys founder Narayan Murthy. This led to many criticising Murthy. But, apart from the many detractors, he also found copious support from some. One of the major names that supported him and expanded on the same was Ola's founder, Bhavish Aggarwal.

Aggarwal is what Tesla boss Elon Musk, in his 'hustle parlance', would call 'hardcore'. While speaking on a podcast, he claimed that he works for about 20 hours a day. And, in addition, he also claimed he worked on all 7 days of the week.

He claimed that he comes from middle-class family, and that following this vigorous regime is the only way to build the country.

One X user, while quoting the video, took to the platform to mock the Ola founder. The user, with the video clipping attached to the post, said, That 20hrs includes doing 18hrs of bakwas on different podcasts."

This comment from the user largely reflects the overwhelming nature of some company executives, who lead a privileged life, and impose their potentially detrimental ideas on others, particularly their subordinates.

Further, the user, while countering a comment and thereby espousing Aggarwal, said, "Make in India is good for economy but 140 hours of work a week is good for hospitals". This underscored the unattainable and potentially harmful trend that such ideas from important names could set the wrong precedent.

