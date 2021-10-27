17-year old launches home loan app for sanitation workers with BMC

The Clean-Up Foundation, a NGO, launched a home loan app today which will help sanitation workers in getting information about organized housing finance options and assist them in calculating their eligibility, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) etc in 4 very easy steps, based their income.

The app was formally launched by Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the governing civic body of Mumbai, along with Ms. Sanjana Runwal, a 17-year teen from Mumbai and the founder of the NGO: The Clean-Up Foundation.

Most sanitation workers are currently dependent on individual money lenders for their loan and finance requirements, often getting exploited in the process. This app is a step towards creating awareness about proper housing finance options and educating them about the same.

How does it work?

The app will help sanitation workers in getting information about organized housing finance options and assist them in calculating their eligibility, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) etc in 4 very easy steps, based their income.

The app will also help them to check their loan eligibility, calculate their EMIs and will pave a way for them to connect with the right home-finance institutions

Improving living conditions

Sanjana Runwal said, “Our aim is to improve the living conditions of the sanitation workers who live in deplorable conditions. After conducting much research, we identified that they do not have proper housing in spite of having an adequate income. This home loan app is a small step taken by us in trying to help them explore organized channels of housing finance. ”

Runwal spearheads activities of the Clean Up Foundation, an NGO that drives initiatives directed at enhancing the lives of sanitation workers of the city. The Clean Up Foundation’s activities include providing clean drinking water facilities, safety gear, healthy meals, education finance for children of garbage workers, free COVID-19 vaccination for ragpickersand other similar activities.

Sanjana Runwal said, “Our aim is to improve the living conditions of the sanitation workers who live in deplorable conditions. After conducting much research, we identified that they do not have proper housing in spite of having an adequate income. This home loan app is a small step taken by us in trying to help them explore organized channels of housing finance. .”

On behalf of BMC, Kakani congratulated Sanjana on her commendable work.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 06:11 PM IST