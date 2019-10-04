1,600 Samsung 'Galaxy Fold' gone in 30 minutes in India

New Delhi: Setting a sort of new record in the luxury smartphone segment, Samsung sold a total of 1,600 "Galaxy Fold" devices in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were open on the company's official online store on Friday, highly-placed sources said.

The consumers who pre-booked "Galaxy Fold" have paid the full amount of Rs 1,64,999 upfront -- another first in the super-premium smartphone segment -- and will get devices delivered to them through a concierge on October 20, along with a dedicated expert on call 24x7.

Meanwhile, it says it has ended the production of smartphones in its last factory in China. South Korean media say Samsung's end of mobile phone production in the world's largest smartphone market was partly because of rising labour costs in China.