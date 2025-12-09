 15 Crore Out Of 57.07 Crore PM Jan Dhan Yojana Accounts Inoperative : Minister Of State For Finance
As many as 15 crore, or 26 per cent of the total 57.07 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, are inoperative, said Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary. Under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, banks have disbursed Rs 2.54 lakh crore till October 2025 during the current FY 2025-26, out of which PSBs have disbursed Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 09:33 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: As many as 15 crore, or 26 per cent of the total 57.07 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts, are inoperative, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

"The data regarding number of inoperative accounts vis-a-vis women, rural and semi-urban areas that are closed under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), is not centrally maintained. However, there are about 15.09 crore inoperative PMJDY accounts out of the total 57.07 crore PMJDY accounts in the country," he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Replying to another question, Chaudhary said as on September 30, 2025, banks have a total of 7.81 crore KCC accounts with an outstanding amount of Rs 10.39 lakh crore, of which public sector banks (PSBs) have a total of 2.22 crore KCC accounts with an outstanding amount of Rs 4.19 lakh crore.Under Stand-up India Scheme, he said, banks have sanctioned 2.75 lakh loans amounting to Rs 62,791 crore, of which PSBs have sanctioned 2.28 lakh loans amounting to Rs 51,191 crore.

Further, under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, banks have disbursed Rs 2.54 lakh crore till October, 2025 during the current FY 2025-26, out of which PSBs have disbursed Rs 1.03 lakh crore.Replying to another question, he said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on 'Growing Retail Digital Payments (The Value of Interoperability)' dated June 2025 had recognised Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as the world's largest retail fast-payment system (FPS) by transaction volume.

Further, as per ACI Worldwide report on 'Prime Time for Real-Time' 2024, UPI has around 49 per cent share in the global real-time payment system transaction volume. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

