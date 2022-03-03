100X.VC-backed Bebe Burp raises $280K in follow-on funding

Bebe Burp, a Surat-based baby food provider, announced that it had raised a $280,000 seed round. The investment was led by Lead Angels and Lets Venture. Other prominent investors include Mapro Foods Private Limited, Ivy Growth Associates, Shreeji Brothers, Dholakia Ventures, Jaydeep Deshpande, Navika ventures LLP, Mandar Pramod Dixit, Dr Vikas Gupta, Preetam Goswami, Raghupati Rao, and Sumit Malhotra.

Bebe Burp said that it plans to utilise the funds primarily to pursue strategic opportunities and develop new commercial relationships. The company also plans to invest more in developing new marketing strategies. Subsequently, funds will support the expansion of the existing product line that includes porridge mixes, snacks and puffs for babies, according to an official statement.

Shruti Tibrewal, co-founder of Bebe Burp, said, “It has always been our goal to provide healthy alternatives of baby food to mothers. We are excited about the recent round of investments that has demonstrated the investment community's confidence in Bebe Burp.”

With this fresh investment, the company will focus on extensive marketing and business development for creating brand awareness. The remaining funds would be utilised for administrative purposes, technological development, and product line expansion. Apart from business development, the company also plans to hire new talent to expand their in-house team to help achieve the long-term goals of the company.

Founded in 2018 by Shruti Tibrewal, Bharat Tibrewal and Chirag Gupta, Bebe Burp maintains that they are “the best team to solve the dietary needs of your little ones.”

Ninad Karpe, said, “We truly believe that there is tremendous potential for rapid revenue growth for Bebe Burp and become a leader in their space.”

Dravya Dholakia, founder of Dholakia Ventures said, “BebeBurp provides a range of healthy baby food products that are healthy and preservative-free. They have given a fresh concept to traditional recipes prepared by grandmas that were highly nutritive.”

Bebe Burp has recently launched its products with new packaging and improved taste in line with their strategy.

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 07:24 PM IST