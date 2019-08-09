Jammu-Kashmir: Governor reviews arrangements for return of Hajis

Srinagar: In continuation of his daily update meetings with the administration about the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik has issued several directions for facilitating movement of people in need and reviewed arrangements for Hajis who will be shortly returning home from annual pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The governor was informed about the Khadim-ul Hujaj accompanying the Hajis from Jammu and Kashmir being informed well in advance about the arrangements for ferrying passengers to their homes.

Governor has directed the District Administration to reach out to people and enquire about any ailing patient in need of urgent medical care. He has asked for making available ambulances to patients who need to be taken to the Hospitals.

The Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have been directed to make available telephone helplines in their district Headquarters for parents who wish to speak to their children outside Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking note of the complaints by the stranded passengers regarding charging of exorbitant rates by the private taxi owners for ferrying people, Governor has issued directions to the concerned departments to take action against the erring taxi operators and allow them to charge only the government prescribed rates.

He has further asked the Deputy Commissioners to visit Bus stands and Railway stations in order to facilitate transportation of stranded passengers to their respective destinations.

Governor has directed Deputy Commissioners of respective districts in Valley to depute their staff for visiting different localities and take stock of requirements relating to ration, medicines and other daily needs of people and address them swiftly. They have been asked to visit at least 20 families daily and solve their issues.

Jammu and Kashmir was earlier this week stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature.