Amit Shah projects Raghubar Das as CM candidate

Jamtara: BJP president and union home minister Amit Shah on Wednesday affirmed the incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das will be the chief minister of Jharkhand again.

There is no reason to change the leader as under his leadership, Jharkhand has progressed well. BJP president said Raghubar Das government has eliminated corruption and provided a stable government since 2014.

Raghuwar will march ahead to fight against corruption,he hoped. Amit Shah said Jharkhand will develop faster if a similiar strong government was again formed in the state.

—Law Kumar Mishra