Airtel, Vodafone Idea submit details of segmented offers to TRAI

Telecom operators Airtel and Vodafone Idea have submitted to Trai the details of segmented or concessional offers that were made to subscribers, and the regulator is in the process of examining the information, according to sources.

The move assumes significance as Trai, in early December, had directed the telcos to submit various details of 'segmented' offers made to users, after the Supreme Court asked the operators to disclose details of such special tariffs to the sector regulator.

The sources said Airtel and Vodafone Idea (VIL) have now submitted the requisite details to the regulator, which is in the process of examining the information.

Responding to an email query by PTI, Vodafone Idea said, "We remain fully compliant to regulatory requirements. All our offerings have been duly reported to TRAI".

In its directive on December 4, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) asked the operators to "provide within 15 days of the date of issue of this direction" on a monthly basis, for each service area, details of segmented offers -- from January 2020 till November 2020.

This included "details of rates and related terms and conditions, quantum of services, name of tariff plan and validity period of subscription and benefits available to the subscribers in the tariff plan in which the segmented offer has been given".

Trai had also sought details on the number of segmented offers to existing subscribers under the respective tariff plan at the end of the month.

It also asked operators to submit details of rates and terms and conditions, the quantum of service, the validity of subscription, and benefits available to the subscribers in each of the said segmented offer.

Other information that operators were asked to furnish included the number of subscribers at the end of each month, who have availed the segmented offer within each tariff plan.

Moreover, from December 2020 onwards, the details of segmented offers will have to be submitted to Trai regularly.

Segmented offers are the promotions and discounts dished out to customers showing an inclination towards shifting to other telecom operators; so far details of these customised offers were not being disclosed in filings on standard package or plan.

To retain consumers, companies usually offer better data speeds, preferential customer status, access to over-the-top (OTT) streaming platforms and other benefits.

In a significant direction, the Supreme Court last month ordered telecom companies to disclose to regulator Trai the details of special tariffs and offers made to consumers.

The apex court had said that seeking adherence to the regulatory principles like "transparency" and "non-discrimination" by the telecom firms was not "either illegal or unjustified".