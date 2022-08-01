When IAA’s India Chapter celebrated the leaders

Srinivasan Swamy, N Chandrasekaran, Megha Tata and Nandini Dias | File

The International Advertising Association’s (IAA) India Chapter felicitated winners of the ninth edition of its coveted Leadership Awards at a gala event in Mumbai on July 25.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons was honoured as the IAA Business Leader of the Year. Among the other big winners were Anupriya Acharya, CEO of Publicis Groupe, South Asia (IAA Media Agency Leader of the Year); PG Aditiya, Co-founder of Talented (IAA Creative Agency Leader of the Year) and Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP Network (IAA Media Person of the Year). Actor Ranveer Singh was named IAA Brand Endorser of the Year, while the IAA Force for Good award went to actor Sonu Sood, for his relentless efforts to help those in need, especially during the pandemic.

At the award function, Chandrasekaran said, “Running business in general is like a marathon and running the Tata Group business is like an ultra-marathon. These businesses have a lot of history and legacy, and a lot of hard work plus luck make up the magic sauce to run them.”

SHASHI SINHA INDUCTED INTO IAA HALL OF FAME

Industry veteran Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, was inducted into IAA's 'Hall of Fame'for a lifetime dedicated to the marcom industry. Sinha doffed his hat to his mentor, the late Dr Verghese Kurien, for shaping his advertising career.

