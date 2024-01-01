 We Could Start Doing Pilots For Connected TV Measurement: BARC Chairman
Shashi Sinha, Chairman of BARC and CEO of IPG Mediabrands India, on what to expect on the TV audience measurement front in 2024.

Team BrandSutraUpdated: Monday, January 01, 2024, 02:54 PM IST
Shashi Sinha |

It has been a peaceful year for TV measurement, which in itself is big news. However, 2024 will be an exciting year ahead with a lot lined up – the new baseline should come through, basis which BARC may start weighting and releasing data by Mode of Signal (reception in households), which should be beneficial to niche broadcasters. 

Further, if the stakeholders agree we could start doing pilots for Connected TV measurement and the big game changer could be our household meters which are in development . Once these meters pass the test and are deployed, then the possibilities are endless – from measuring upscale audiences to reducing infiltration and so on.

