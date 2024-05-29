Wavemaker Wins Big At The Abby One Show Awards 2024

The Abby One Show Awards 2024 were held at the Westin, Powai in Mumbai. This year marks the highest number of entries received for the Abby Awards with 3,506 entries from 273 companies. The following are the Gold Metal media and publisher winners.

EssenceMediacom won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Audio Visual’ for their ‘Airtel 5G Plus Ultimate Fans: Look Maa! I am on TV’ ad. They also won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Paid Search’ for Adidas D2C.

EssenceMediacom Grand Prix for Look Maa! I am on TV’ |

Initiative Media won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Print’ for their ad ‘Missing Elephants: Provocative Creativity Shaking Humanity’ for Amazon Prime Video. They also won the gold in the ‘Cause Marketing’ category for their ad ‘Yippee! Create Magic - Plastic to Parks’ for Sunfeast Yippee!

Mindshare won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Activation’ for their ad ‘A Divine 'AR' Intervention’ for Lifebuoy.

Rapport won the gold in the categories ‘Moment Marketing’ and ‘Innovative Use of Out’ of Home for their ad ‘Megh Santoor’ for Wah Taj.

Wavemaker India won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Branded Content - Creation’ for their ad ‘5Star #NothingUniversity’ for Cadbury 5Star. They also won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Social Media’ for Cadbury 5Star - #erasevday, ‘Innovative Use of Digital Display’ for their campaign #ThisAdIsMyStore for Cadbury Celebrations and ‘Innovative Use of Mobile’ for their campaign ‘Cadbury #MyBirthdaySong: Transforming classic birthday melody into personalised harmonies with the fusion of Generative Ai for 8 Billion people’ for Cadbury Celebrations.

Publicis Media won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Digital Search SEO’ for their ad ‘Asian Paints' Beautiful Homes achieves 2X growth in Monthly Leads through interactive Customer Engagement Tools’. They also won the gold in the category ‘Innovative Use of Data & Analytics’ for ‘Gatorade Turf Finder: Real-time Urban Playgrounds Powered by Google Maps’.

Tribes Communication Pvt Ltd won the gold in the categories ‘Innovative Use of Digital Display’ and ‘Innovative Use of Emerging Technology’ for their campaign ‘The Insta Smart Billboard’ for Swiggy Instamart.

The Hindu Group won the gold for ‘PUBLISHER ABBY - Best client-brand activation or display advertising innovation by a publisher’ for Cadbury Iniya Kondattam (Sweet Celebration)

ABP won the gold for ‘PUBLISHER ABBY - Best use of Native or Branded Content for client brand-marketing by a publisher’ for Cadbury Gaane Mishti Folk Fusion.

ABP wins Publisher of the Year |

For the full list of winners click here