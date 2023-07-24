To Pay Or Not To Pay – To Be On An ‘Achievers’ List?

Prashant Ramamurthy, Co-founder, Bean Song Coffee |

This is a personal dilemma that struck me recently.

I spent a good number of years in advertising, across creative and digital agencies. An award was something the ad folks did not hesitate to do cartwheels for. Clients chimed in and the tango was thrilling. From the Abbys to Cannes and everything in between and beyond, one piece of work that was designed to impress juries brought back laurels and joy. Am I against that? Hell, no.

For all the criticism about advertising created for the sake of winning awards, please spare a thought – it takes hard work, genuine creativity, painstakingly honed craft and the ability to conjure an entry that wows, to be able to ace it at an award show. So I have no qualms about that although one would like to see real work that works in the market to also win awards. Creative awards have their place. Period. An agency will pay good Euros to enter only if it believes there’s potential in the entry. But this is not about advertising.

There’s another kind of award and recognition that also entails pay, but comes for your achievements. Even ones that you weren’t really aware of, until someone makes a pitch for you to be recognised for them.

I received an email from one such kind soul this week. Since it was from a media company, I promptly called a friend from another media company to check if it was worth it. And while I hate to admit it, I also asked what it might cost. Guilty as charged, but hey – I am human! (And knowledge is power!)

So the business publication said it caters to everyone who matters in business. It claimed an upper-end five-digit print readership and lakhs of readers for its e-magazine. No questions asked. Its upcoming edition was a ‘Top 10’ about a sector I operate in – beverages. The magazine said it aims to celebrate leaders who have ‘reformed’ and ‘revolutionised’ their respective industries through their ‘unique contributions’. I had to read on.

“I am pleased to inform you that "Prashant Ramamurthy" from "BeanSong Coffee" has been shortlisted to be featured in this edition. The story will highlight "Prashant Ramamurthy's" professional journey, business tactics, struggles, strategies, passion, commitment, and their remarkable success in the tea and coffee industry.”

The feeling was indescribable. I was at once touched, moved, tempted and embarrassed. A question kept cropping up in my head: Have we as BeanSong Coffee arrived? Yes, we served up some decent coffee at some big events like the G20, we’re slowly and steadily growing our share online and getting to a sweet spot on RoI. But have we ‘reformed’ and ‘revolutionised’ coffee? If yes, how come we had little knowledge about our own path breaking pursuits? Surely, there had to be some merit in the selection? Even if the selection would hold only if we participated in the issue with a paid two-page profile! No, obviously, we were being unduly modest. Or, irrationally blinded by the lure of recognition and media visibility. Clearly, I was confused.

I resisted the lure of a two-page profile featuring "Prashant Ramamurthy" along with my picture, providing an in-depth perspective on my work and offering a glimpse into my journey as an “inspiring and influential professional”. Though I must admit I was tempted several times in between.

That the profile would also showcase our company's offerings, future plans and achievements, at a time when we could do with the visibility, was certainly a carrot. But we decided against it for one primary reason.

I won’t play the puritan card – when in Rome, you might as well take in the architecture. But there are too many awards and recognitions around and if we have to pay our way to get visibility, we need to pick and choose rather than accept or reject what comes our way. A conscious media plan considering all awards, including but not restricted to ‘50 Under 50’, emerging entrepreneurs, innovators, pathbreakers, trailblazers and more was badly needed.

On a serious note, how does one choose and pick awards and profiles when they are available aplenty? Some reasoning on why we were picked would have given us some confidence in the process and credibility. What would we tell someone if asked why we were picked? And who picked us? A jury might help.

From local newspaper supplements awarding retailers and startups for innovation for a pittance to business publications publishing lists of achievers, there is an overload. If you want to create a monetisable recognition list, you need to differentiate and demonstrate relevance to me. In sum, you need to enter the media plan on merit, even if you are selling me an award.

As a startup that is looking to scale, visibility is a necessity, but it would be foolish to assume that the investor community cannot see through the shams masquerading as ‘Top 10s’.

That said, if someone can come up with a recognition that gives us visibility among those who matter to us now, let’s talk. We’re talking Series A. And we’re operationally profitable.

Others are welcome too. I never realised window shopping for recognition and awards can be so incredibly enjoyable.

(The author is Co-founder and CMO, BeanSong Coffee. Views are personal.)

