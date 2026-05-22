The Pride of ABBY Awards Day 2? Leo India

ABBY Awards Day 2 highlighted the growing influence of digital innovation, technology-led creativity, specialist expertise, and integrated brand experiences across India’s advertising and marketing ecosystem. The day showcased how agencies and brands are increasingly combining creativity, data, consumer insight, and emerging technologies to deliver measurable business and cultural impact.

Among the standout performers, Leo India emerged as the dominant force across multiple specialist categories, winning Direct Specialist Agency of the Year, Technology Specialist Agency of the Year, Digital Specialist Agency of the Year, and Health Specialist of the Year. Its strong performance reflected leadership in digital transformation, consumer engagement, and innovation-driven storytelling.

On the campaign front, major recognition went to technology-enabled work. Centerfruit’s “Kaisi Jeebh Laplapayee”, created by Perfetti Van Melle India for Centerfruit, secured the Grand Prix in Technology for its creative use of voice-based digital experiences.

Meanwhile, Mountain Dew’s “Darescore”, developed by Leo India for Mountain Dew, won the Grand Prix in Digital – Technology (Utility / Tool) for transforming technology into an engaging consumer utility.

The awards also recognized excellence across specialist disciplines. Tribes Communications led the Public Relations Specialist Agency of the Year category, while BMEG Private Limited and VML shared the Design Specialist Agency of the Year title, reflecting the importance of design thinking and integrated communications in modern marketing.

From the media and broadcasting side, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited was named Broadcaster of the Year, reinforcing its continued strength and influence in content and audience engagement.

Overall, Day 2 celebrated work that moved beyond traditional advertising—recognizing campaigns and agencies that used technology, creativity, and consumer-centric innovation to create deeper engagement and stronger brand impact.