The IAA India Chapter in association with ETBrandEquity is hosting The Dr Sandeep Goyal Creative Writing Workshop for Brands at the Himalayan Writing Reteat. The five-day residential workshop will take place from the 30th of November to the 4th of December.



On their skill development goals, Abhishek Karnani, President of the IAA India Chapter, stated, "At IAA, we have consistently prioritised skill development of young professionals and entrepreneurs. This commitment is reflected in our IAA Young Professional (YP) Interaction Sessions and the accompanying mentorship program.”

Creative leader and Chairman at BBDO, Josy Paul will conduct the workshop. "Creative writing is the soul of branding. It's what humanises brands, creates lasting connections and inspires action," says Paul. “We'll build this narrative together. As they say, great things happen when writers and mountains meet." The idea is to create a supportive environment, encourage experimentation and risk-taking and provide constructive feedback.

“The Creative Workshop for Writers has been something that I have wanted to do for years - I think writing as a skill is getting recessive in advertising,” says Sandeep Goyal. He envisions that the annual will hopefully become part of the industry’s learning calendar.

“Writing and demands on writing are changing with the ever changing consumer. We need to train writers and fine hone their skills. The Dr Sandeep Goyal Creative Writing Workshop shall be devoted to that,” Goyal adds.

The workshop is open to all creative professionals at ad agencies. To apply, industry executives have to write a short essay on the three topics provided in the QR Code. Applications are open till the 5th of November and entries will be judged by a panel of advertising veterans. Chosen participants will then be hosted at the venue with expenses for the workshop, board and lodge paid by Goyal.