Tata Tea’s #DeshKaGarv pays tribute to India@75

Eight iconic moments and events from India’s post-Independence journey of 75 years have become the idiom for #DeshKaGarv, the Independence Day campaign from Tata Tea Premium - Desh Ki Chai, the flagship brand of Tata Tea. The brand has picked up one unique moment from each decade for the campaign, and is promoting them through limited edition art infused packaging and merchandise.

Meanwhile, #DeshKaGarv the TV campaign juxtaposes the past with the present to showcase the respective journeys of these proud moments and events in one frame. The following moments are part of the campaign:

1957: Orissa - Inauguration of Hirakud Dam, world’s longest earthen dam in India

1960s: Punjab - Seeds of India's Green Revolution sown in Punjab

1982: Delhi - Delhi Asian Games fired India’s imagination with the introduction of colour TV

1983: Uttar Pradesh - The Taj Mahal became universally recognized as one of the masterpieces of world heritage by becoming a UNESCO word heritage site

1983: Maharashtra - Ajanta-Ellora became a UNESCO world heritage site, celebrating India’s rich and thriving heritage

1984: West Bengal - India’s first Metro rail started in Kolkata.

2009: Mumbai - Bandra-Worli Sea Link, first cable-stay bridge built on open seas in India

2010 onwards: Haryana - Emerged as a sporting powerhouse for India in Commonwealth Games

EVOKING NATIONAL PRIDE

Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, says Tata Tea Premium’s #DeshKaGarv initiative is in line with the brand’s ethos of evoking national pride.

On what the brand has set out to specifically convey through it, he says, “The #DeshKaGarv campaign is a celebration of India’s glorious post-Independence journey. It spans the seven-decade journey capturing iconic moments and events which not only created history during their time but also propelled India onto the world stage. In an attempt to immortalize these milestones and let people reminisce the country’s proud history, we launched a limited-edition art infused tea-set and tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv collection, in association with the NGO, the Plated Project.”

The task before Tata Tea Premium was to go through the entire 75-year history of post-Independence India and zero in on eight key moments of national and regional pride to feature in the campaign.

Talking about the genesis of the campaign and the process of picking its defining moments, Das says, “The key consumer insight behind this campaign is the fact that during days of national importance, consumers want to experience, reminisce, and also own moments that appeals to the collective pride of the nation. Being Desh Ki Chai, the onus of offering them a platform to experience and amplify this emotion is on us. This thought was the genesis that led to the #DeshKaGarv campaign. The brand put in a lot of work not only to curate these iconic moments and events but also to choose the apt visual story-telling format with the intent to give consumers a chance to reminisce these milestones and celebrate them again with pride.”

Each specially curated tea-set from the #DeshKaGarv collection depicts one of the chosen iconic moments or events that have evoked India’s pride and prestige through vivid illustrations.

“Only 50 pieces of each set are being produced, making the collection truly one-of-a-kind! A team of five illustrators and designers worked together to create eight special designs for the #DeshKaGarv collection. The process from ideating on these designs to achieving the final look lasted over a month. Designer Yashvi Shah and illustrators Kosha Shah, Niel Thakkar, Kalyani Datta and Ananya Kala are the artists behind these designs,” informs Das.

“The collaboration is in line with Tata Tea’s goal of driving social awakening as well as The Plated Project’s crusade against hunger. All the proceeds from each piece that is bought will be donated to sponsor meals for underprivileged children, enabling them to build a better future. The #DeshKaGarv collection is a result of a great partnership and we are happy to have worked with a set of extremely talented artists to create a collection that instils pride in conversations that happen over every cup of tea. We couldn’t have found a better way of celebrating our Independence Day.”

"The brand put in a lot of work not only to curate these iconic moments and events for #DeshKaGarv, but also to choose the apt visual story-telling format with the intent to give consumers a chance to reminisce these milestones and celebrate them again with pride."

PUNEET DAS

PUNEET DAS

BANKING ON HYPER-LOCAL

Sometime back, Tata Tea had made a switch from cause marketing campaigns and adopted the hyperlocal approach in its marketing to drive deeper penetration of its brands across regions.

The #DeshKaGarv campaign is a derivative of that thought process and takes the hyper-local strategy deeper while paying tribute to the nation.

“True to being the pioneers of hyperlocal campaigns, Tata Tea Premium - Desh Ki Chai has always catered to diverse taste preferences through its national campaigns, celebrating India’s rich culture and pride. The brand has always evoked regional pride through its state-customized packaging that captures symbols of pride of each State and communication rooted in regional insights.

"We began our hyperlocal strategy with our largest market, Uttar Pradesh, for Tata Tea Premium, followed by Delhi. Over the course of the last few years, we have gone ahead and connected with consumers in other States like Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha. Distinct blends from each State - be it the ‘Kadak’ blend of Mumbai, to the ‘Badi daanedar chai’ of Punjab, from ‘Rich Dilli’ to the ‘Dumdaar’ chai of UP – all are results of deep region-specific insights and understanding the many taste palates of consumers,” Das explains.

THE #DESHKAGARV COLLECTION

Tata Tea Premium has launched a limited-edition tea-set and a tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv collection, as a part of the campaign. The tea-set collection has been curated in association with the Plated Project, a unique impact brand that strives to fight hunger crisis through art. In line with both Tata Tea’s goal of driving social awakening as well as The Plated Project’s crusade against hunger, 100% of the proceeds from each piece that is bought will be donated to sponsor meals for underprivileged children, enabling them to build a better future.

