Shavon Barua: What did you buy and what did you gift this festive season?

Over the last two years, we have had uncertain times, leading to scaled down celebrations and gatherings during the festive season. As if to make up for lost time, this year has seen ‘revenge celebration’ - a massive comeback of everything associated with festivities in the literal gold rush to buy, splurge, host and gift. But aren’t festivities also about the ‘salty’ and ‘sweet’? What if I say buying is the ‘salt’ (read: slightly wicked) and gifting is the ‘sweet’ (not saccharine) – it does make sense, doesn’t it?

ALL THINGS SALTY

This euphoric atmosphere has also seen buying and gifting, other than the festive kind, especially in adland and its periphery. Currently, everyone is abuzz with the richest man in the world with his fetish for outer space and hi-tech cars buying out the favourite venting platform of the world. Does it mean that free speech for millions will now come with a price tag? As step one in monetization, the blue tick on the said social media platform will come at a price, it seems, with more such things to follow. No gifts here for the consumer or any reason to cheer! But what it would mean for the advertiser or advertising? Interesting times, to say the least. Talking of platforms, the other one where everyone gets voyeuristic pleasure by trailing celebrities seems big on people’s gifting lists. A new gift, it seems, is gifting followers! As becoming an influencer (bought/bot or otherwise) seems a most coveted profession, finding actual influencers with actual talent is becoming a serious challenge. All of them seem to have 50K+ followers, perhaps mostly gifted ones! While on the buying spree, sources say that big award shows, top so-and-so lists, so-and-so-of-the-year titles, all are being bought too. This, if true, is such a shame, as real joy is in winning awards and achieving to be on worthwhile lists, not in getting your lacklustre company to buy them for you. This kind of buying certainly doesn’t give one any festive feel-good vibes.

ALL THINGS SWEET

Let’s think of the real joys of buying, that involves gifting, and the festive season of goodwill and togetherness. No matter how hectic the social calendar of events and glittering parties are, how many card parties and coveted cocktails one is invited to, real joy comes from being with real friends and family. These are people who laugh with you over old stories so much that you forget to play cards or cook that brilliant biryani. Even though they are down and out, they buy you that authentic farsan and put together a Kerala stew and appam - not the usual festive fare, by any means – but made lovingly because you love it. Yes, we have such friends and family, and both overlap somewhere. All these festive get-togethers (including our Bijoya party - a crazy, laughter-laden affair, which pretty much opens the season) are essentially getting together with friends and family, at home, over food and chatter. They can be big overloaded ones or a cosy intimate affair; what matters is being with people who matter, savouring and feeling gratitude. The gift of togetherness, of human connections, and the ultimate gift of friendship adds sparkle to the festivities. I rate that quite a few notches higher than 72,000 likes from bots or strangers, anyday!

A special mention must be made of corporates who make festivities warm, with thought-through gifts (never mind the price tag), extended weekends, salaries before time, appreciation notes, recognition and genuinely gifting colleagues good cheer. In contrast are cold non-personalized gift boxes (that get duly recycled) and inane forwards that clog the phone.

ALL THINGS TRUE

For us at home, the festive season has always been about trying to gift a smile to our support system. It has no religious barriers, and we joyfully love to share a little with most people who make our lives easier. It’s also about sending some little gift to people who are least expecting it. Our list usually has our vegetable vendor, the fish-seller girls, the delivery boys from the grocers, electricians, plumbers, flower-sellers off the pavement, along with our extended staff. The sheer joy and surprise of the receiver of a gift is so evident and so very worthwhile for the giver. Remembering to be grateful is so necessary. Some pandemic lessons of gratitude and kindness should become a way of life. When you ponder over ‘what did we buy’ and ‘what did we gift’, I do hope the equation is meaningful.

Finally, on a little not-so-serious note, I do hope you bought yourself something meaningful too. That much-planned play to watch with a school friend? Membership to a music class? Travel tickets to meet an old aunt? A guilt-free spa treatment? It’s time to gift yourself too.

Hope you all had a sparkling festival time!

(The author is an independent brand curator, coach and consultant. She tweets at @landsdownelane)

