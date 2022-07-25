Shavon Barua: Of summer soirees and savouring sane choices

After a hiatus of almost three years, we did what we love most - we travelled. As a family, the biggest joy in our lives has been to discover new places, soak in new cultures, cuisines, conversations… all at our own pace.

You would find us aimlessly walking through parks or staring at some great art in museums or on the street, catching a play, enjoying a sport or driving off to some little-known destination with not much to do. And yes, we like to eat, mostly local produce.

We read and research in great detail much before the holiday… Our list of food places ranges from the food aisle of a supermarket to the little pasta place that sends its young chefs to Turin to learn the fine art of hand-rolled pasta from the grand Nonas, to Michelin star-studded gastronomic delights. We go for it all.

Our friends are welcome to their diamonds and villas; we simply get our joy from all the memories we make as we travel. This time, Lady Luck was on our side. Not only did we catch all connections on time, find superlative service everywhere we went, enjoy delightful experiences, meet old friends and make new ones, but we also returned home with all our luggage intact!

A TEACHER CALLED TRAVEL

Along with giving the soul a much-needed reboot, travel also is a great reminder. Firstly, travel reminds us to have gratitude that we are still able enough and privileged enough to travel.

The pandemic punched us so bad that all things one considered usual or took for granted suddenly had new meaning. I only dreamt of the sheer joy of sitting on a park bench, sipping coffee and watching people go when we were all locked in, with only dark and gloomy news coming in every day.

Secondly, travel helps us pause . With the tentative return of normalcy, everyone is back to the old grind and chase. Ambition, growth and profitability are important. No questions there. But a pause is required every now and then.

As part of the ‘Great Resignations’, I was lucky enough to re-prioritise my life. It was not easy. It took time to free myself of the malaise of ‘What will people say?’… In reality, neither such people nor their opinion matters for anyone.

Once I was able to rid myself of this fear, I have found new self-worth - a trait I had given up on because of being in a so-called ‘fab job’ which made me unhappy and unhealthy inside out. Now, I am glad and excited with the work I do, more importantly, the people I work with.

It’s been a game-changer. Thank you, universe!

So, I’m back again on the park bench, thinking how choosing happiness over toxicity and life over lifestyle is a must. ‘Slow down, you crazy child’ Billy Joel hums in my head, as I soak up the sun and know that less is the new more.

Thirdly, travel helps us to re-emphasise the value of life. We have one life and we must try and make the most of it. Read more, listen more, see more, learn more, savour more, and most importantly, love more and live more. One can’t appreciate enough some of the simple things in life. Family first is arguably the best policy. It must be our focus. Work is a close second. But work must bring us joy.

Whatever be the definition of work, good companies and leadership make people a priority. If they don’t, we must have the conviction to move on, to new bosses and new horizons. Having said that, it is imperative to give our best to the work we do, and be grateful for the opportunities and security our jobs bring us.

Letting go of work ethics and hiding behind unprofessionalism is a shame. Too much of that is happening around us. Folks even use health as an excuse not to deliver! Working at a sane pace is a choice one must make, even choosing a smaller pay packet to reset life if need be. It’s OK to make that choice if one has the option, without being judged or pressurised. Finding a balance in life is all that matters.

GO AHEAD, PLAN THAT TRIP!

I learnt big lessons from travel this time. The saying that resonates most with me these days is: ‘We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.’ It is worthwhile to get away and re-connect with the person who is most important - you. Go ahead, plan that trip!

(The author is an independent brand curator, coach and consultant. She tweets at @landsdownelane)