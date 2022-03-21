Shavon Barua: Of colours, celebrations and comebacks galore

Spring has brought in a burst of change. Life has certainly decided to restage itself. While the year began with much anxiousness with the virus variant, it has very quickly moved on to own life as we knew it, with arms wide open, the minute the worry started ebbing. It was as if we simply could not wait to return to routine. Of course, as if the entire world under closure was not painful enough, somewhere a senseless, cruel war has erupted, impacting all of us with the selfishness and the feeling of pain at the plight of thousands. We humans simply do not wish to learn. We add a prayer for those folks far away and hope that soon, some burst of good change will happen there too.

Coming back, it seems a lot of welcome change is in the air. I recently met a lot of ex-colleagues from an agency, who too have now left for newer adventures. We all connected on one point - that letting go of toxic places, people and baggage is the best thing most of us have done. Almost everyone is now in the pursuit of things that are worthwhile and brings some amount of happiness. Not one of us is interested in being judged or to run around in the circus. And hey, you never know when the next variant, war or something more ridiculous will come and knock us over. Making the ‘now’ count, embracing all kinds of change and believing that change is for the good will keep us going.

Go FOR Goa

After almost three years, a festival has made a proper comeback. Colours and celebrations create a wonderful palpable energy in the mood of the people at the thought of being with friends and family, simply to celebrate. While all the virtual meeting and greeting kept us going, hugging a family member or smothering your best friend with colour and clinking your glass with another’s is rather unmatched, don’t you agree? All one can hope for is that the celebrations are here to stay. As for me, I love colours in the spring blooms, in the gulals and the mimosas. It all mixes up rather nicely and makes us hope we all have had a happy, heady Holi.

Quick on the heels of the colourful festivities, making a rapid comeback, are the industry award shows and festivals. Adland is all set to bring back the fiesta of the biggest one held in the favourite beach-State. Even though the weather promises to be scorching (May and Goa are usually not together), what one gathers is that the excitement promises to be a few notches higher, temperature-wise, than the weather! It is understandable. This award show has truly been a festival of creativity, weather be dammed. Even though some big ones have stayed away for reasons known to all, for the ones who have attended, it has been the joy of being with colleagues, awards, friendship and some great beer-soaked evenings and memories. After Zoom fatigue, screen allergy and overall digital overdose, going back to brick-and-mortar offices has been a delight for most; then a few hot days and cold brew to toast to the best work is much anticipated and awaited. This is a comeback that will certainly be celebrated.

Cannes calling!

Before one can detan and stop gushing about sangrias and sorpotel, it will be time to join the swish set in the French Riviera. Again, after the pandemic-induced break, the biggest of the global award shows is back! Cynics had almost written it off. OK, if not the show per se, they had written off the attendance. ‘Why will anyone go anymore?,’ they asked. Surprise! Looks like the whole world wants to attend. Marketers, creatives, tech giants… you name it, and all seem to be buying their linen shirts and sun-dresses to pack for the last week of June in Cannes. This comeback of the biggest and most coveted award show is being welcomed with tremendous enthusiasm. To add colour to this comeback will be the wonderful glasses of Rosé!

Cinema and big releases, sports (yes, it’s cricket festival time soon), retail (have you been to the trendiest one in BKC yet?), entertainment, gaming, with all roads leading to Metaverse - all have made a steady comeback. Work is from office, halleluiah, school is in classrooms (thank you, God), there’s travel and packed flights, hospitality has seen 17 new eateries in the tony suburbs… Above all, with all this, life is being colourful again, being celebrated and is making a comeback.

Yes, somewhere everyone continues to be watchful and at times anxious. There are still many who are trying to find the courage to build back and it is important to accept and appreciate that many may take more time than others to limp back to the normal. In our rush to rejoice, we must continue to be kind, to look out for others. It has been truly rough, but looks like the horizon is clearing up and this Spring Summer collection of our lives will be a burst of colour!

Welcome back, celebrations! You were missed!

(The author is an independent brand curator, coach and consultant)

Monday, March 21, 2022