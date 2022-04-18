Shavon Barua: ‘Dress easy’ is the new dress code

As everyone is gingerly returning to brick-and-mortar offices after the lockdown, a new range of vocabulary has sprouted. Hybrid working, three-day office, choose your WFO, plug and play workstations, no workstation, co-workstation, co-workspaces… the list is ever-growing. Of course, there is still the five-day workweek from the actual workplace, and somehow, such offices seem to be constantly on the edge, trying to explain themselves! Who would have thought that this would ever be a problem? Old ways (or any usual routine) have too many nays. Fluidity and no constrictions are ways that really seem to resonate with folks nowadays. One hopes that it brings better output and newer vigour, with the added benefit of a more engaged employee.

No surprise then that with the rise of fluidity, we are currently witnessing a new wave - the dress-down movement.With more than two years of being locked up at home, the entire fashion of ‘dressing up’ went completely out of the window. Worldwide,pyjamas became the acceptable outfit. According to Harper Bazar (one of my go -to style gurus),“The way we head to work has transformed over the past two years, to say the least, and so have office dress codes.”

DRESS CODE OF OLD

Dress code used to be a big area in the workplace. In adland, an unwritten rule differentiated the folks, giving rise to ‘suits’ and ‘creatives’.Folks in account management orclient servicing had to be formally dressed. The sharper you looked, the more you seemed to mirror the client.Many, like me, grew up in anera where it was imperative to wear formalattire at work.

An anecdote I fondly remember is from the time when I was aso-calledfast-track account director, working on an account that was the biggest global brand for the agency. I was young and really rushed to make my mark. A famous soft-spoken media lady boss, petite and sporting pixie hair, always immaculately turned out in sarees, had given me a very important style tip – ‘If you want to look goodyet formal, turn to the saree’. Corporate India always took women executives more seriously in that attire. Later in my career, when I became a leader at amedia agency, my boss, a lady famous for her all-black clothes and the best designer shoes,who looked straight out of an international fashion magazine,made me appreciate the joys of investing in classic styles of global fashion.

With the advice of both these divas, I continue to mix my love for sarees and global designer wear with equal ease in theworkspace.For me,work wear always must be tasteful and classy witha dash of formality and yes, I have had my Miranda Priestly moments! The gypsy look or casual hipness was for the creative girls who made that look come alive with colour pop and their happy-breezy style statements. Even looking at the gents in adland, it has always beena joy to see the sharp dresser -gents who know that navy suits need brown pointed oxfords and khaki chinos look best combine with blue. Of course, there are just a fewleaders among the menfolk who have this style sense. But the major fun is looking at thecreative gents. My favourites are the ones who wear the wildestcoloured socks and display them on social media with panache or the dynamiceyewear frames some of them sport. They make the effort to keep style alive!

A DRESSING DOWN

Dress code divided us, but in the nicest way. The ‘suits’ and ‘creatives’ complimented each other’s looks and style, and this mix inadland made us an interesting bunch.And then, WFH happened. Sareeswere wrapped in muslin, bags and stilettoes took the last row in the shelf, whilesuitswere hung up. Out came the athleisure, loungewear,shorts and tees. People simply lived in those.Looking unkempt and sloppy was totally OK. Infact, it was lit! Some of us still tried to keep the joy of dressing up alive, even inour casual, dressed-down avatar. But overall,‘dress code’ got a proper dressing down.

But time is a funny thing. It keeps moving. We are returning to office days again. The question is -are we OK to look sloppy or are we happy to be looking good again?

Keeping comfort in mind, the pressure for dressing professionally and being fully suited and booted seems to have declined massively in all office sectorsof late. In the last two years, people became more comfortable with dressing down for office all the time, rather than just casual Friday dressing. However, after over two years of wearing pyjamas and flat shoes,one is hoping that people are now ready to make a splash in the office. Bold colour blocking, eye-catching prints, stipes, gingham checks, perhaps, for both men and women? Enjoy the shoes and bags again?Also, do dab on the perfume, flick the liner, add the gloss. Essentially, dress up a bit.It does make the routine of office a tad joyful!

WHAT MAKES SENSE

Dress sense today shouldreflect that people are keener on clothes reflective of high comfort,rather than following an age-old norm.So, to stay on trend for work this year is towear what makes you comfortable and add some uniqueness.Take the opportunity of working from office again to bring back the stylish you.But it is not fairto make comfort a smokescreen to hide and let go of the joy of dressing well. Comfort is not sloppy. Comfort can and does look good. Go ahead, give it a try.After all, even shabby chicis a style!

(The author is an independent brand curator, coach and consultant)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 07:39 AM IST