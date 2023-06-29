Rediffusion Launches Nora Fatehi In Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel Advertisement |

Dabur India Ltd., India’s most trusted and leading Ayurveda Personal Care company, today flagged off its launch of Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel, marking its entry into the Cooling Oil category. The new Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel has an innovative chill tube with peppermint cooling crystals it is prepared with specially selected 11 Ayurvedic herbs that are known for their benefits in relieving stress and fatigue.

”We are happy to enter the cooling hair oil category with the launch of Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel. Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel is a one-of-its-kind innovative product. It has a specially designed chill tube. Inside the chill tube are peppermint cooling crystals. The peppermint cooling crystals along with the 11 Ayurvedic Herbs will deliver an unparalleled cooling experience. It also helps in providing relief from symptoms of daily mental and physical stress. We believe that our consumers will love the cooling sensation and benefits of this hair oil,” explains Dabur India Limited Marketing Head - Hair Care Ankur Kumar.

”The Cool King Thanda Tel from Dabur has Nora Fatehi as its celebrity endorser. Nora is vivacious, she’s fun and she has turned in a dance performance in the commercial that is hi-energy and very entertaining. The Dabur brief to the agency was to create a TVC that would be very engaging and immersive for the Hindi heartland target audience and that is what we have delivered," says Pramod Sharma, National Creative Director of Rediffusion.

”This entire category has been a monopoly for years. Nora’s electric presence in the Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel ad is going to rock the category and redefine its contours," adds Kalyani Srivastava, Joint President of Rediffusion.

Dabur Cool King Oil is available in 6 SKUs with special introductory offers: 2.5ml pack is priced at INR 1, 42ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 20 (MRP Rs. 30); 87ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 75 (MRP Rs. 85); 187ml is available at an introductory price of Rs. 140 (MRP Rs. 160); 270ml pack is available at an introductory price of Rs. 190 (MRP Rs. 225); 470ml pack is available at an introductory price at Rs. 310 (MRP Rs. 330).

A new 360-degree campaign, encompassing television, print and digital media, has been launched to communicate the new product and its benefits. Dabur Cool King Thanda Tel has been developed after extensive R&D, and helps in relief, relaxation, and refreshment. It is enriched with 11 Ayurvedic Herbs like Brahmi, Amla, Harad, Camphor, Kapur Kachri, GulabPhool, Baheda, Almond, Khas, Shikakai, Jabaphool which will helps relieve headache, stress and sleeplessness.

Rediffusion’s creative team includes Ramendra Vasishta, Rigved, Neilloy, and Shantanu. Puneet Malhotra is the director and Lucifer Films are the production.

