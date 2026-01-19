”My Experience On Shark Tank Has Deepened My Belief That India Is Ready To Build World-Class Brands” Shaily Mehrotra, Fixderma

The skincare market has come a long way from blind trust and glossy promises. Today’s consumer reads ingredient lists, questions claims, and expects brands to explain not just what works, but why. This rise of the “skintellectual” has fundamentally altered the beauty and personal care landscape, placing science and transparency at the centre of brand credibility.

Few Indian brands have been built with this reality in mind from day one. Founded in 2010, Fixderma operates at an intersection of dermatology and accessibility. In a conversation with Co-Founder & CEO Shaily Mehrotra, she unpacks how consumer behaviour is reshaping skincare, trends she grapples with, and what it takes to build lasting relevance in a category where loyalty is rare.

Edited excerpts from the interview…

What gap in the market were you aiming to address with Fixderma?

My husband Anurag and I, saw a need for skincare that combined dermatological precision with accessibility. Fixderma was created to bridge that gap, offering science-backed solutions for real skin concerns like acne, barrier repair, hydration and pigmentation.

We gained recognition for our clinically-tested, high-performance products, becoming a trusted name amongst dermatologists and consumers. We’ve expanded our footprint globally to over 40 countries today.

Tell us about shifts in consumer behaviour since the 2010s and how they’ve influenced your strategy.

Shifts in consumer behaviour have fundamentally reshaped our strategy from a prescription-only model to a high-engagement, direct-to-consumer (D2C) approach.

Fifteen years ago, skincare was passive; today, we operate in an era of the "skintellectuals" — consumers who are ingredient-aware and prioritise scientific evidence over flashy marketing.

This surge in ingredient literacy has led us to move beyond traditional advertising towards transparency-led education, where we openly share our clinical data and formulation logic.

The rise of e-commerce and q-commerce has also forced a pivot towards extreme agility. We no longer just launch products, we iterate them in real-time based on immediate digital feedback and micro-community reviews.

In the BPC industry, what positive trends stand out to you, and what trends concern you the most?

One of the most positive shifts is the rise in transparency and scientific literacy. Dermatologists are also playing a larger role in public education, which is raising the overall standard of the industry.

The concerning side, however, is the spread of misinformation, DIY hacks, misuse of potent actives, and exaggerated claims that can genuinely damage skin.

Social media has amplified both informed and misinformed voices, and brands must take responsibility to guide consumers with clarity.

How do you ensure inclusivity in product formulation for your diverse range of consumers?

Inclusivity at Fixderma means designing products that work across India’s diverse skin tones, climates and concern profiles. Every formulation is tested across a wide range of Fitzpatrick skin types and real-world environments from humid coastal cities to dry northern winters. Chronic conditions like pigmentation and fungal concerns are more prevalent in our country, so our formulations are built to address these with long-term safety and efficacy.

Looking back, what key factors would you attribute your brand's growth to?

Fixderma’s journey from a small idea to a global dermaceutical brand valued at INR 1,500 crore has been shaped by resilience, innovation and a deep understanding of Indian skin needs. Our Neemrana manufacturing unit has been central to our ability to meet global standards and scale responsibly. My experience on Shark Tank has only deepened my belief that India is ready to build world-class brands.

What’s the most valuable leadership lesson you’ve learnt along your journey?

The most valuable lesson has been the power of consistency. True progress comes from steady, sustained effort. I’ve learned to build for long-term impact rather than quick wins and to rely on data and science — even when trends are tempting.