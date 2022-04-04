Kalyani Srivastava elevated to Joint President at ad agency Rediffusion

Kalyani Srivastava, until now Executive Vice President of Rediffusion, has been promoted to Joint President at the advertising agency. Besides continuing to oversee the Mumbai operations of the agency, she will also take charge of Rediffusion Studios.

“I am delighted that Kalyani Srivastava is moving to a bigger role within the agency and will be shouldering more and more responsibilities in the days and months ahead. Ever since I took over at Rediffusion last year, I have leaned heavily on Kalyani both for continuity of business on existing clients, as well as for the growth of new businesses. Kalyani is an inspiring leader, and one who leads by personal example. Over the past one year, together, we have revamped the agency, inducted new talent, and sharpened our deliveries to clients. Kalyani, I am sure, will take Rediffusion to much greater heights with all her sharp thinking, untiring hard work and the warmth of her client relationships,” said Dr Sandeep Goyal, Managing Director of Rediffusion.

“I am really happy to be rewarded with greater responsibilities at Rediffusion where I have now completed over a decade. Mumbai is our flagship office, and leading it into the future is a singular privilege. It is my continued endeavour to produce cutting edge work for our clients; recruit, train and retain good talent and grow the Rediffusion franchise further,” commented Kalyani Srivastava.

Srivastava will join Navonil Chatterjee at the Joint President level. Chatterjee, who heads Strategy Planning, has been Joint President for the past three years.

Srivastava has spent a longish innings as Chief of Staff to Chairman Diwan Arun Nanda in her initial years at Rediffusion. She then played a pivotal role in managing the Tata group’s PR business at Rediffusion-Edelman. She took charge of Rediffusion Mumbai two years ago as Executive Vice President.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 04, 2022, 10:14 AM IST