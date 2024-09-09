In Conversation With Anupriya Acharya Of Publicis Groupe

With nearly three decades of excellence in media and advertising across India and Southeast Asia under her belt, Anupriya Acharya is a seasoned leader with 18 years in executive roles at WPP, Aegis and Publicis Groupe. An alumna of IIT Roorkee, a fitness enthusiast and a regular at high altitude adventure trips, the lady sure knows how to win at the workplace and in life.

What ignited the spark that set you off on this journey? And what is it that keeps you going?

I’m a quintessential small-town person. Born and brought up in Dehradun in the ‘70s and ‘80s, life was surrounded by bountiful nature, warm people and great schools. Being a single parent, my mom was very invested in a strong foundation for all of her children and so we got the best of education. That opened a world of possibilities for us.

Of course, we had to fight very hard for every opportunity but that also became a strength. Once you have worked hard for something, you don’t let it fail easily. I guess that has worked for me. And then advertising and media in the mid-’90s when I joined the profession was exploding with opportunities as cable and satellite TV and later digital boomed. There has never been a dull moment and that’s what keeps me going. I thoroughly enjoy what I do.

Can you share a lesson you've learnt from a mistake or failure in your career? How has that helped you move forward?

Without getting into too many details, I will just say that over time, I learnt that sometimes to move forward one has to take a step back! It can add a lot of momentum.

What is that one quality which defines you as a leader or influencer?

Curiosity and a sense of I don’t know enough.

Reaching for the sky requires strong roots. Tell us a little about your support system.

I have a lovely, ever-inspiring mom who has always thought way ahead of her time. A very supportive husband, an extremely joyful and cooperative son, and two siblings who I take for granted – and they return the favour in equal measure!

What advice would you give a young woman who wants to follow a similar path?

A learning mindset and tenacity will take you places.

(Excerpted from ‘Society Achievers Women Leaders’ special issue)