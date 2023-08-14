IAA Leadership Awards 2023: Adar Poonawalla crowned Business Leader of the Year

Dr.Bhaskar Das with Past Presidents of IAA India |

In a glittering ceremony in Mumbai on August 9, 2023, the International Advertising Association (IAA) India chapter honoured winners of the tenth edition of its IAA Leadership Awards.

Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra was the Chief Guest. |

Nadir B Godrej, Chairman and Managing Director, Godrej Industries and Chairperson, Godrej Agrovet, was the Jury Chairperson for this edition of the IAA Leadership Awards.

Nadir Godrej felicitated by IAA India chapter President Avinash Pandey and Nandini Dias, Chairperson, IAA Leadership Awards |

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India was awarded the title of IAA Business Leader of the Year 2023.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India. |

Ajay Devgn and Kiara Advani were handed the Brand Endorser of the Year trophies in the male and female categories respectively.

Ajay Devgn |

Kiara Advani being handed the award by Neeraj Roy, IAA Mancom Member and Megha Tata, Immediate Past President IAA India Chapter. |

Media industry veteran Dr Bhaskar Das was inducted into the esteemed IAA Hall of Fame.

Leo Burnett’s CEO and CCO Rajdeepak Das was crowned Creative Agency Leader of the Year while Wavemaker’s South Asia CEO Ajay Gupte was awarded the Media Agency Leader of the Year title.

Atideb Sarkar of ABP Group awarded Media Person of the Year, while Serum Institute of India’s Adar Poonawalla was adjudged Business Leader of the Year. The IAA Editor of the Year award was bestowed on PV Chandran of Mathrubhumi, while the IAA TV Anchor of the Year title went to Navika Kumar of Times Network.

Marketer of the Year Awards

Marketers across 15 categories were awarded on the night:

● Auto (Passenger Vehicles): Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility

● Auto (Two Wheelers): Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President – Marketing, TVS Motor Company

● Consumer Durables: Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director – Marketing, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India Electronics

● Mobile Devices: Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo (BBK Electronics Corp)

● FMCG – Beverages: Sunil D’Souza, CEO & MD, Tata Consumer Products

● FMCG – Personal care: Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director – Consumer Products Division, Himalaya Wellness Company

● FMCG – Homecare: Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director – Home Care, Hindustan Unilever

● FMCG – Food: Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul)

● Media & Entertainment: Srivats TS, Vice President – Marketing, Netflix India

● Retail: Kapil Budukh, Head Of Marketing, Croma, Infiniti Retail

● Banking: ICICI Bank

● UPI: Sumit Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer, Paytm

● E-Commerce: Anuj Jain, Chief Business Officer and SVP – Marketing, BrainBees Solutions (FirstCry.com)

● EdTech: Ashwin Damera, CEO and Co-founder, Emeritus and Eruditus

● Gaming: Karan Pathak, Associate Director, Krafton India (Battlegrounds Mobile India)