Human touch still an important part of the shopping experience, says Ravindra Singh Negi of Havells

You recently reintroduced Havells’ ‘Hawa Badlegi’ campaign in a new avatar. Tell us more about aligning your brand with the fight against global warming through it and Havells’ larger sustainability agenda.

Being a sustainability-driven company, Havells constantly strives towards achieving sustained improvement in the quality of people’s lives through innovative solutions in the Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space, while fulfilling its economic, environmental and social responsibilities. It is committed to keep powering the world with its state-of-the-art innovations, energy-efficient and environment-friendly solutions. The new TV ad campaign of Havells BLDC range of fans take forward the notion of a better tomorrow established with the tagline ‘Hawa Badlegi’. In its new avatar, the essence of the campaign thought is the same, but its story and relevance has evolved. The latest campaign has a refreshing take on the subject of Climate Change and Global Warming which has been the burning issue of today’s generation. Through ‘Hawa Badlegi’ social messaging, the campaign urges viewers to take small steps at their end that will go a long way in contributing to prevent global warming by taking a high-ground for its environment-friendly Stealth BLDC range of fans with BLDC Inverter Technology that can save up to 60% energy over ordinary induction motor-based fans.

You have chosen to operate in the premium category only for fans, avoiding the economy fan segment. Your stance is that you can save up to 60% energy with Havells fans. Can you elaborate on this?

The emphasis on differentiated products, which includes fans with high-power motors, dust resistance, enhanced design, sensor and air purifier enabled, and operated through remote or mobile app, has helped stay clear of the crowded economy fan segment catered to by organised and unorganised players. Havells intends to stay focused on premium, feature rich and decorative fans as it expects customer traction for such products to only improve. Our new range of technologically advanced fans comes equipped with Ecoactiv super-efficient BLDC and induction motor that can save up to 60% power consumption. The basket covering models based on Ecoactiv technology deliver excellent performance and consume lower energy, offering cost savings upto Rs 1,900 per annum on electricity bills.

You entered the electric skincare segment a year ago. How has it been faring, as also the overall personal care appliances category of Havells?

Lifestyles are changing, people are evolving, and the intent along with the capacity to spend on luxury products is on the rise within the country. This has led to a massive uprise in the popularity of personal care and skincare appliances, which were once limited to just trimmers and hair dryers. Taking that into account, Havells entered into the electric skincare segment to cater to the specific personal grooming needs of the consumers and created a niche for itself in the highly crowded electric skincare appliance market. Being a trusted name, Havells has a strong presence in the personal care appliances category, backed by its strong phygital strategy, innovative portfolio and sense of trust consumers have in the brand. During the pandemic, Havells registered a three-fold increase in the sale of epilators and a 5-6% spike in sales of trimmers alone, compared to the pre-COVID period.

What have been some of your key consumer insights post the pandemic? Do you think consumers’ capacity to spend on luxury products is on the rise?

Consumers are shifting towards more eco-friendly ways of living. Due to shifts in ways of working, WFH and hybrid cultures, consumers are looking for products that are more premium and provide them savings. Health and wellness are a key consumer focus. With comprehensive research and development, addressing the evolving needs and today’s problem, Havells launched its air purifying ceiling fan- Stealth Puro Air in 2021 - to fulfil this fundamental need, which is clean air. This pioneering ceiling fan delivers clean air and comes equipped with some technologically advanced features for hassle-free operations, adding ease and comfort to the consumer's life.

What kind of growth has the Electrical Consumer Durables division of Havells India seen over the last couple of years? Going forward, what will be your brand objectives and focus areas?

Despite the pandemic situation, Havells has witnessed strong demand for domestic appliances and personal grooming products as consumers seek convenience, superior quality and less time-taking products. Our focus is to strengthen our presence in Indian households further with consumer-centric innovations, growing the reach of our products through the phygital strategy and driving premiumisation backed by technology.

What is one big marketing truth that you have realised across your entire career?

While e-commerce is on the rise and will continue to gain higher traction, consumers still prefer to shop in physical stores as they get to see, experience and test products in person before buying them. Human touch is still an important part of the shopping experience.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:29 AM IST