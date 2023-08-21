How much freedom do you have, dear Adland?

Shavon Barua |

All fresh out of the Independence Day celebration week? No prizes for this but all of us love celebrations and how from an almost regimented holiday, Independence Day celebration has become part of our big festivals. Every time the word freedom comes up, it does make one ponder a little more than the obvious. Of course, to be part of a free country is one of the most privileged gifts. Never mind the difference in ideologies or cynicism, the nation is above it all. In all this, a thought occurred. What if independence is juxtaposed with life’s reality? It is worth a try. So here are some thoughts in no order of relevance on the importance of freedom – or the lack of it – in our favourite Adland.

Agency Management Today

Often enough it’s said that this is a people’s business and it’s worth pondering on how much freedom does an agency and more importantly the talent within the agency have. Before all daggers are pointed, yes, all agencies have their vision and philosophy nicely taped up. The rule book, play book and many versions of what they stand for circulated and stamped including under their email signatures! But lip service aside, are they free in their thinking and application? Product and service? Are they free to be real partners? The ever-hanging threats, the ongoing retention battle, the daunting fee rationalisation, cost cutting, are perhaps real challenges that often act as blockades to freedom. It’s certainly no easy task to be agency management today. It’s not for the feeble hearted.

Partnership has in most places been replaced by a vendor tag. Creativity is judged based on a new set of algorithms making the agency resemble a sweatshop, never mind the cool décor and the espresso machines. As for the people, yes some seriously talented folks are still around, passionately pushing boundaries, but the numbers are eroding. Retention of both talent and client is certainly the first key challenge in an agency where freedom to do creative business is getting chained by multiple restrictions.

Pricing and Budget Barriers

Varied challenges plague agency freedom today. The most obvious, pricing and budget barriers, have them forever clambering to justify fees, deliver and overdeliver value (read forever flexible/ cheaper). Competitiveness is often not healthy or based on meritocracy but of muscle and power flexing of larger groups, platform pressures with its layered ROI and tech complexities, in-housing on the client side and the bullish rise and rise of consultancies not chipping but chomping on the agency business.

These being the business issues to tackle, when does one talk about keeping talent engaged and connected? Phew. And ask any talent, especially the millennials and Gen Z, and they are quick to give an update of issues that need addressing. From work-life balance to toxicity, lack of appreciation, not the most exciting pay cheques, purpose, and plan or lack of it, there is a rather long grievance list. The experienced ones are often falling off the ageism bias or getting redundant. ‘Culture left to Vultures’ is apparently a new ugly term. You get the drift. Enough and more bemoaning folks out there.

Shiny Curveballs

This kind of block and tackle may give agency leaders skills of an acrobat along with unmeasured stress and sleepless nights. In such a scenario, if freedom and its various dimensions take a backseat, is it at some point to be expected? Also, each time the agency contemplates a pause to reevaluate its position, the world throws a curveball. AI being the newest shiny scare. The AI frenzy is now most topical and how both time and cost are better utilised by letting apps curate content is the buzz. Question being, won’t humans still need to steer AI? A global trend of non-invasive seems another trend that is making its presence felt. Agencies now have an additional task of keeping the consumer experience enhanced with the power of data.

In this complex and ever evolving world of communication, ideas and storytelling seem sepia toned. Old, almost nostalgic? And in all this, if we even bring out thoughts of freedom and freshness, one can literally see the ‘eye roll’ or ‘talk to the hand’ emoji! It is also worthwhile taking a good look at the business partner or client at this point.

Freedom to Dare

Agency business means very little without their clients. That is the most important partnership. And there is a lot of truth about ‘monkeys and peanuts’, ‘brave clients get path breaking work’ etc. The fabled work always has a client who pushed and dared. To look beyond research scores, and safety nets. Good work, always, without fail, pushed the ROI buttons. Where are those clients today? Very few around and they continue to earn both accolades and applause. But if agencies are struggling today, they have clients who have cornered them there. Blaming agencies is predictable, but ‘Dear Clients, Help them, help you!’ Allow them freedom to think more about you and your business. That is what client-agency relationship, trust and freedom always stood for. You hired them for that right?

If ideas have always stood for differentiation, so can the agencies and most importantly their people. Especially the good ones. Politely ignore the naggers and messiahs of mediocrity! As has always been said, one size does not fit all, it can certainly be about being unique. Champion unique. Rearticulate, without taking eyes off reality. Don’t leave culture to the extinct birds and yes, make people feel that they are the most important assets of the agency. No one says it is easy. But then there are agencies which are bashing on. And not led by the feeble hearted. Agency leaders, if supported by their client partners strive towards this, magic can happen.

Freedom is not bohemian. It is standing up and nourishing what one believes in. Freedom is not aggressive, it’s assertive, active, and expressive. Agencies thriving on being nimble, innovative, and of course creative are also the ones that will always have freedom in their core.

(The author is an independent brand curator, coach and consultant.)