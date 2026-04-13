Good For The World, Good For Business — The Essential Brand Code

Sustainability is no longer a side conversation — it is the main brief. At Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the 16th edition of the Olive Crown Awards by the International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter brought this shift into sharp focus.

The event brought together the brightest minds in advertising, business, and sustainability. But this wasn’t just another awards night. It was a statement: that creativity, when aligned with purpose, can move culture, influence behaviour, and shape a greener future.

From compelling campaigns to powerful conversations, the evening celebrated those who are not just telling stories — but changing them.

The night featured an engaging dialogue between Neeraj Roy and actor and Green Ambassador Vaani Kapoor, exploring the idea of mindful living in an increasingly distracted world.

Neeraj Roy and Vaani Kapoor explore the idea of mindful living. |

Their exchange underscored a simple truth: sustainability begins with individual choices.

Adding urgency to the conversation, youth leader Aditya Thackeray called upon the industry to push for accountability. His message was clear — make sustainability aspirational, make it visible, and most importantly, make it non-negotiable.

Aditya Thackeray calls upon the industry to push for accountability |

If one story defined the evening, it was the sweeping success of Chupps Footwear and its creative partner, Into Creative. In a record-breaking performance, the brand walked away with 10 Olive Crown Awards, marking one of the most dominant wins in the event’s history.

Chupps and Into Creative teams win Green Campaign of the Year - Gold |

At the heart of this success was the Biodegradable World campaign — featuring India’s first biodegradable billboard made entirely of natural materials. The campaign didn’t just communicate sustainability; it embodied it.

The wins included Green Brand of the Year, Green Advertiser of the Year, Green Agency of the Year (Into Creative) and Green Campaign of the Year – Gold. This wasn’t just recognition — it was validation that bold, purposeful ideas can lead both creatively and commercially.

Beyond advertising, the awards recognised organisations driving real, on-ground impact.

Art of Living wins Green Crusader of the Year - Gold |

The Green Crusader of the Year (Gold) was awarded to the Art of Living Foundation for its transformative work in reviving the Naganadi River — an initiative that reflects the power of sustained community effort.

Art of Living wins Green Crusader of the Year - Gold |

In the Corporate Social Crusader of the Year category, Envision Energy India Pvt Ltd secured Gold, while Adani Group and Dainik Bhaskar Group jointly received Silver honours — demonstrating how large organisations are stepping into more responsible roles.

Adani wins Corporate Social Crusader of the Year. |

Meanwhile, the Green NGO of the Year (Gold) was awarded to Chirag Rural Development Foundation, with Rotary International taking Silver.

Chirag Rural Development Foundation wins Green NGO of the Year (Gold) |

In the media category, The Hindu stood out with two Gold wins for its impactful campaigns – Glacier Melts Felt and Stub The Habit, proving that journalism too can be a powerful driver of environmental awareness.

A standout moment of the evening was the spotlight on the Envision Sundarbans Restoration Project, undertaken in partnership with Earth Day Network.

Designer Shibani Gharai was felicitated for creating the logo and mnemonic for Envision’s ambitious initiative to restore 50 hectares of mangrove ecosystems. It was a reminder that even design can play a crucial role in environmental storytelling and action.

The awards also celebrated excellence in advertising craft.

Eveready Industries India Ltd won Gold for Eveready Ultima Bahon by Ogilvy Mumbai, while The Coca-Cola Company secured Gold for Coca-Cola Laal Paar, also by Ogilvy.

These wins highlighted how mainstream brands are increasingly embedding sustainability into their narratives — making it both relevant and relatable to consumers.

Throughout the evening, one idea resonated across speakers.

Abhishek Karnani, President of the IAA India Chapter, emphasised that communication today carries immense responsibility: “Creativity is not just about selling — it is about shaping behaviour, influencing culture, and inspiring change.”

Janak Sarda, Chairperson of the Olive Crown Awards, highlighted the growing momentum of the movement, noting that sustainability is no longer confined to discussion — it is being actively implemented across industries.

In a special message, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar called for deeper collaboration between NGOs and government bodies, reinforcing the idea that collective effort is key to meaningful progress.

As the night drew to a close, the message was unmistakable: sustainability is no longer a niche — it is the future. Because in the end, the most impactful ideas are not just the ones that win awards — but the ones that leave the world a little better than they found it.