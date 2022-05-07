Goafest: Day 2 sees PV Sindhu, Kapil Dev, SS Rajamouli on stage, Grand Prix for Famous Innovations

Day 2 of Goafest 2022 saw brilliant conversations, poignant moments, a peek into the evolution of the brandscape as well as a scintillating award show at the end of the day.

The industry paid tribute to media doyen Pradeep Guha, one of the main architects of Goafest, at the festival. His wife Papiya Guha and son Sanket Guha were present.

The day started on a high note with double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu in conversation with actor and anchor Sameer Kochchar. The session took the audience through badminton player Sindhu’s career, personal journey, tournaments and plans for the immediate future.

The following session was on ‘OTT Superpower – Freedom and Nuances of Creativity’, with Vikrant Massey, artist; Ali Fazal, artist and Gautam Talwar, Chief Content Officer, MX Player in a conversation moderated by Atika Farooqui, anchor and creative director. They drew out how OTT has changed the lives of not only the audience but also of creators.

Next up was Sam Glassenberg, Founder & CEO of Level Ex, talking about the potential of video games and how brands can reach audiences through this medium. He also spoke of the perils of gamification and importance of real game design.

The second half of the day began with singer Shilpa Rao charging up the ballroom in which the festival is being held with her crowd-engaging performance.

Celebrated adman Menno Kluin, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Creative USA, took the stage next to talk about ‘Collaborative Creativity: Technology, Craft, People’. He provided the audience with a practical guide to creativity and ways to become a great creative department. He said, “It is important to start with the problem statement, then build the machine with an environment with great leadership and mindset as it determines the outcome, and finally, build up your people and play the confidence game.” He also gave tips on how Indian creative agencies could be among the top three in the global pecking order.

The session that had the audience mesmerised was that of cricket legend Kapil Dev in conversation with sports broadcaster Charu Sharma. The exchange brought up poignant topics like styles of leadership and what it is to be a leader, the criticality of self-belief and self-love, the need for commitment while working in a team, and much more. Kapil Dev brought the house down with delightful anecdotes.

Advertisement

Post that, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri was on the stage with Navika Kumar, Group Editor, Times Network to talk about the current political system and the co-dependence of Press and politics.

It was followed by an enthralling conversation between two stalwarts of the Indian film industry - film-maker SS Rajamouli and actor Anupam Kher. The conversation began with Kher questioning Rajamouli about his ideation process, to which he replied that he keeps thinking all the time. The discussion also revolved around their humble beginnings and how retaining simplicity had contributed to their journey.

Advertisement

Parallelly, throughout the day, masterclasses were organised with presenters from Sharechat, Google, Snapchat and Meta. These classes focused on how the creator economy is driving brand success, how to appeal to consumers in cool new ways, the power of camera marketing, Instagram for business, etc.

THE ABBY ONE SHOW AWARDS

Cheil, FCB India, Famous Innovations were the big winners at the Abby One Show Awards. Cheil won 'Digital' and 'Mobile' specialist of the year; FCB India was adjudged 'Direct' and 'PR' specialist of the year while Sony Pictures Networks India won 'Broadcaster of the Year'. Mindshare was 'Technology Entrant of the Year'. Famous Innovations, which won 'Design Entrant of the Year', bagged the only Grand Prix of the evening for Radio Zindagi's 'The Applegram' campaign.

A total of 32 Broadcaster Abbys, 19 Design & Design Craft Abbys, 40 Digital & Digital Craft Abbys, 31 Direct Abbys, 7 Mobile Abbys, 32 Public Relations Abbys and 16 Technology Abbys were awarded on Day 2 of Goafest.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 07, 2022, 11:34 AM IST