Goafest 2026 To Take Place May 20 Onwards

The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC) today announced that the 19th edition of Goafest will be held in Goa during May 20 to May 22, 2026.



Goafest, started in 2006, has long been the marquee event for the advertising, media, and marketing industries, celebrating creativity, innovation, and excellence. The festival will also witness the prestigious ABBY Awards Powered by One Show 2026, the region’s most coveted creative accolades, honouring outstanding achievements across advertising and media.



Announcing the dates of Goafest 2026, Srinivasan K Swamy, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India said, “Goafest has always been a melting pot of ideas, creativity, and camaraderie. We aim to spark new conversations, fresh perspectives, and fuel the future of advertising and marketing. It is an occasion for the industry to come together, celebrate excellence, and engage in meaningful conversations about the future of our craft.”



Highlighting the evolution of Goafest and the ABBY Awards Powered by One Club, Dheeraj Sinha, President of The Advertising Club said, “Goafest has always been synonymous with creativity, collaboration, and industry excellence. The ABBY Awards Powered by One Club continue to push boundaries, setting new creative benchmarks year after year. Abby Awards being in its 57th year continue to raise the bar, and this year’s edition will be even more inspiring, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry.”





Jaideep Gandhi, Vice President, AAAI and Chairman of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee and Founder of Another Idea, said, “In its 19th year, Goafest is no longer just an event — it is a legacy we are privileged to carry forward. It is a unifying force that brings together the various industry associations across advertising and marketing under one roof. I am deeply grateful to the stalwarts who envisioned this remarkable property and am especially heartened that some of them continue to be actively involved in its journey.”



Mohit Joshi, Co-Chair of the Goafest 2026 Organising Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Media India, said, “Over the past 18 editions, Goafest has evolved into a premier platform that celebrates creativity, innovation, and the dynamic transformation of our industry. This year Goafest will be more impactful than ever before. Goafest 2026 will introduce new formats, immersive engagements, and high-calibre discussions that have never been done before. With a larger scale, an inspiring line-up of speakers, and a focus on cutting-edge ideas, we are set to redefine the way our industry comes together to learn, collaborate, and celebrate.”

Drawing over 2000 industry professionals each year, South Asia’s premiere festival, Goafest 2026, is co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC).

