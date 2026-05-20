Goafest 2026 Day 1: India No Longer Looks Abroad For Validation, Structural Shift Must Follow, Say Industry Leaders

Anuradha SenGupta and Aman Gupta |

By the end of day 1 at Goafest 2026, one thing was clear: India is no longer looking abroad for validation. The cultural confidence is already here — now the structural shift must follow.

By Team BrandSutra

Goafest, in its 19th edition, opened on a high-energy note, bringing together some of the sharpest minds from advertising, media, marketing and business. Punjabi singer Sukhbir Singh kicked off the festival with an electrifying bhangra performance, setting the tone for a celebration rooted in culture, confidence and creativity.

Champagne Launch |

The inaugural ceremony was followed by a heartfelt tribute to advertising legends Piyush Pandey and Arun Nanda — two stalwarts who helped shape Indian advertising into what it is today: culturally rooted, bold and unapologetically Indian.

The first session of the festival, “Resetting Brand India: From Growth Story to Growth Strategy,” featuring Dr Rajiv Kumar (Paheli India Foundation), Prasoon Joshi (Omnicom India) and Nikhil Sharma (Perfetti Van Melle), examined the psychological and cultural shifts taking place across the country. Joshi highlighted perhaps the most defining transformation — storytelling in India has moved from escapist fantasy to authenticity, signalling a growing self-confidence among Indian consumers and creators alike.

Padmaja Joshi, Padma Shri Prasoon Joshi, Dr Rajiv Kumar and Nikhil Sharma |

The discussion reinforced that Brand India cannot be built through marketing alone. It must emerge through synchronisation between policy, private enterprise, creators and public institutions. Dr Rajiv Kumar emphasised that governments must enable rather than control innovation, while stronger industry-academia collaboration remains critical for India’s next phase of growth.

Adding a market perspective, Nikhil Sharma noted that while India commands immense scale, affordability still dominates consumer behaviour. For India to compete globally, the country must move from volume-led growth to value-driven innovation.

Tribute to Arun Nanda |

Ultimately, the session argued that resetting Brand India means reclaiming Indian knowledge systems, craftsmanship and narratives — from Ayurveda to chikankari and Kolhapuris — with confidence, authenticity and global ambition.

The session that followed felt like a natural continuation of that narrative. Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle and judge on Shark Tank India, brought both candour and charisma to the stage. Gupta challenged traditional notions of hierarchy, speaking about how some of the company’s best marketing ideas have come from its youngest interns and employees.

Tribute to Piyush Pandey |

The conversation also explored how a generation growing up watching Shark Tank India now sees entrepreneurship as aspiration rather than risk. Gupta spoke about letting go of rigid authority structures, trusting professionals to run businesses and embracing the importance of living in — and marketing within — the moment.

Another standout session, “Resetting the Limits of What’s Possible,” featured Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, in conversation with Mandira Bedi. Their discussion reflected the larger spirit of the day: resilience, reinvention and breaking barriers.

Highlighting India’s importance as a global growth market, Dave Yang of LinkedIn unpacked the rise of India’s ambitious professional consumer and the country’s growing influence on global business and brand strategy.

Meanwhile, the ABBY Awards 2026 Powered by The One Club | The One Show saw nearly 4,000 entries from close to 300 companies. By the end of Day 1, one sentiment stood above all else: optimism. There was a clear sense that India’s Gen Z is no longer looking abroad for validation, ideas or aspiration. The confidence is already here. What India now needs is a collective mindset shift — across society, business and policymaking — to fully realise the scale of its own ambition.