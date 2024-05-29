Goafest 2024: Thought-Provoking Sessions From Harit Nagpal, Vikrant Massey And More

Goafest 2024 is an apt significance of the importance of being adaptable. Held the Westin Powai in Mumbai, organisers had to shift the traditional location of the festival held in Goa and organise it from scratch in a span of two months.

The festival kicked off by the legendary Bollywood playback singer Sukhwinder Singh who performed his hit songs ‘Chal Chaiya Chaiya’, ‘Jai Ho’ and ‘Hud Hud Dabangg’ for the audience, reminding us that while GoaFest may not have been held in Goa this year, there’s still no compromise on the grandeur or energy.

Live Performance by Sukhwinder Singh - Bollywood Blockbuster Playback Singer |

Next up was the lamp lighting by the chief organisers and a welcome address by Prasanth Kumar, President of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and CEO of GroupM, South Asia.

Lamp Lighting Ceremony |

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Play, gave the keynote address for the festival, emphasising the theme ‘The Age Of Adaptability’ where he spoke about the importance of adaptability as a key to thriving rather than merely surviving.

His speech was laden with anecdotes that were both personal and inspirational. He spoke about the inevitability of disruption in our lives and the critical importance of resilience in the face of it.

"Disruption can be caused by anything or anyone, but it becomes our responsibility to survive and thrive," he asserted. He then discussed Business Continuity Planning, a strategy used in the 2000s, designed to address both expected and unexpected scenarios, and its relevance to COVID-19.

Harit Nagpal, Managing Director & CEO Tata Play |

Harit highlighted the surge in digital interactions, including video calls and remote work, which have become the norm. The pandemic, he noted, disrupted traditional office setups but ultimately led to more flexible and efficient work arrangements.

He also revealed that a significant and growing proportion of Tata Play's customer base is now opting for digital recharge options, marking a notable shift in consumer behaviour. This trend is reflected in the company's increasing market share as more and more customers embrace the convenience of virtual recharges.

From the worldwide web to AI, each breakthrough is shrinking the gap between disruptions, and we're just getting started. His parting words, “Either you disrupt, or someone else is going to do it for you, and the best time to do it is when you feel the most comfortable”.

The next session, titled ‘Navigating The Age Of Adaptability: Leading with Vision, Flexibility and Purpose’, was led by Sanjiv Mehta, Executive Chairman of L Catterton India. In his talk, Sanjiv delved into the critical elements of leading with vision, flexibility, innovation, agility and dynamic purpose.

Sanjiv Mehta - Executive Chairman, L Catterton India |

Sanjiv also highlighted the importance of innovation through several examples, noting that no business follows a linear trajectory. Instead, resilience and adaptability are essential for organisations to bounce back and thrive in a dynamic environment. He stated, “Learning happens when you have the humility to say, ‘I don’t know’”

He also spoke about care and compassion being a core value for leaders. Moreover, he spoke on the value of team over individuals saying, “The concept of a great leader is a myth; it is always the work of a great team.” The session offered invaluable insights, highlighting the need for businesses to remain adaptable and forward-thinking to navigate and thrive in the age of constant change.

Soon after, in a powerful session titled, ‘From Setbacks to Comebacks: The Power of Persistence’, acclaimed Writer and Film Director Tahira Kashyap captivated the audience with her inspiring journey, moderated by Atika Farooqui, Celebrity Host & Actor.

Tahira Kashyap, Writer and Film director in conversation with Atika Farooqui - Celebrity Host, Actor |

Tahira shared personal anecdotes and professional experiences, illustrating how resilience and determination have been instrumental in her success. “Women go through hardware upgrades a lot; every day is so different for women; every hour is so different than the previous one."

When asked whether it offends her to be referred to as a ‘Bollywood wife’ or ‘Mrs Khurrana’, she smiled and added, “My identity is no longer defined by my title but by the relationships I cherish. I take immense pride in being known as a wife, mother, and daughter. It's the people in my life who give my existence meaning, and I'm humbled to be seen as a person, not just a professional label.”

Throughout the discussion, she underscored that setbacks are not the end but opportunities for growth and reinvention. She reflected on the numerous hardships that life can bring, yet felt profound gratitude to the universe for her journey thus far. Her faith had been a constant source of strength, empowering her to overcome obstacles.

Her story resonated deeply with the audience, offering a compelling reminder that persistence is key to overcoming challenges and achieving long-term success.

Lastly, the finale brimming with wisdom was the ‘Lessons of Adaptability: Embracing Failure to Touch Success’ session, featuring Indian actress Medha Shankr and actor Vikrant Massey, moderated by the Actor, Producer & Entrepreneur, Neha Dhupia. Medha and Vikrant, the cast of the acclaimed film 12th Fail, illuminated the audience with their insights on embracing failure as a stepping stone towards triumph.

Vikrant Massey - Indian Actor and Medha Shankr - Indian Actress (The cast of 12th Fail) in conversation with Neha Dhupia - Actor, Producer & Entrepreneur |

Reflecting on his 21 years in the industry, Vikrant delved into the essence of adaptability, citing his varied experiences from television to movies and the invaluable lesson that success cannot exist without acknowledging failure.

He said, “Success cannot be defined as a standard without failure. Out of 365 days in a year, in 300, you're off the mark, and only 65 are successes.” He shared anecdotes from his latest project, ‘12th Fail,’ finding resonance in the film's themes of familial responsibility and the values instilled by Manoj Kumar's vision. Meanwhile, Medha, having relocated to Mumbai several years ago, echoed Vikrant's sentiment on embracing failure as a catalyst for growth.

Despite uncertainties about the film's reception, both actors were committed to authenticity, prioritising storytelling over commercial success. They expressed openness to future collaborations, guided by a shared dedication to staying true to the director's vision and exploring diverse storytelling opportunities. Through engaging anecdotes and candid reflections, they demonstrated how resilience and adaptability are vital ingredients on the path to success.