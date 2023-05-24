 Goafest 2023: ‘We stand in a new era – an era of change’ Prashanth Kumar, AAAI President
He was delivering the welcome address at the 16th edition of the three-day festival which got underway on 24th May.

Riya SethiUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

The 16th edition of the Advertising Agencies Association of India’s (AAAI) Goafest kickstarted with a power-packed performance by singer Kanika Kapoor. The three-day event from 24 to 26 May 2023 will also witness the 54th edition of The Advertising Club’s Abby awards. 

At the inauguration were Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy; Prabha Narasimhan, MD & CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India; Hemant Malik, Divisional Chief Executive, Foods Business & Member of Corporate Management Committee, ITC; Anusha Shetty, Chairperson & Group CEO, Grey Group India; Ajay Kakar, Brand and Marketing Strategist; Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2023 Committee; and Prasanth Kumar, CEO, South Asia, GroupM and President, AAAI. 

Delivering the welcome note, Prasanth Kumar said, “It is truly remarkable how far we have come. I would like to extend a very warm welcome to everyone as we embark on this exceptional journey of creativity, innovation and inspiration. The future is bright and the opportunities are limitless. As we gather here in the city of Goa, we all are very excited for the coming three days.”

Introducing the festival theme ‘The Future of Creativity’, he added, “We have a diverse range of events which offer a harmonious balance between entertainment and education. I am thrilled to announce that we have curated a line-up of 60 plus speakers and the days are filled by sessions, workshops and discussions led by industry leaders and experts. This year, we have witnessed an incredible surge in the number of sponsors, we have more than doubled the number of sponsors.” 

“Today, we stand in a new era – an era of change,” said Kumar, as the festival got underway.

