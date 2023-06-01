Goafest 2023: High on Entertainment, Inspiration

Goafest 2023: If you don’t have consistent principles, you won’t be able to respond to change – Nick Law |

Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network

Knowledge Seminars : 3

Live Entertainment : 4

Networking : 4

After Parties : 3

Inspiration : 3

One change for Goafest 2024…

The networking was good, as always. The entertainment acts were very good.

Some of the content was very good this year, some of it could have been better. In future, there has to be hardcore data and newer insights, which we can pick up and apply in our work.

Rahul Nagar, Account Director, AdSyndicate



Knowledge Seminars : 3

Live Entertainment : 5

Networking : 2

After Parties : (Only attended one)

Inspiration : 4

One change…

Looking at the past experience, there was more engagement earlier. The sessions used to be more engaging.

Vandana Hirani, Channel Marketing Lead, SanDisk

Knowledge Seminars : 3.5

Live Entertainment : 5

Networking : 3

After Parties : Did not attend.

Inspiration : 4

One change…

Networking could have been better. If we had a list of people attending, in advance, we could have planned meetings. People who are coming, their designation with their photographs, so we know these are the people we would like to meet.

Everything was okay; the only thing is that this area (sponsor booths) is cordoned off. I felt the walk-in was quite limited here. We had a lot of young guys coming but our main focus was senior folks, decision-makers. They were restricted to the ballroom or the CEO lounge. They really did not come here. We were looking for that kind of audience. While we spent a bomb on the booth, we didn’t get that kind of mileage.

Saurav Roy, Deputy General Manager, Eenadu

Knowledge Seminars : 3

Live Entertainment : 5

Networking : 5

After Parties : 5

Inspiration : 4

One change…

The ambience could have been better.

For 2024, more content. What used to happen earlier is not happening now. Actually, we are lacking content.

Sumith G, Chief Media Officer & Key Accounts Director, Maitri Advertising Works

Knowledge Seminars : 4

Live Entertainment : 4

Networking : 5

After Parties : 5

Inspiration : 5

One change…

My experience at the Goafest was filled with opportunities for growth and learning, and as we reflect on Goafest 2024, we believe there is tremendous potential to make it even more extraordinary. In particular, we are eagerly anticipating a deeper focus on expertise and extensive exposure to the fascinating realm of AI. The inclusion of renowned global speakers who specialise in this subject would undoubtedly add immense value to the festival, providing attendees with invaluable insights and cutting-edge knowledge.

Furthermore, we would like to suggest the incorporation of hands-on demonstrations and interactive experiences that offer a tangible and immersive understanding of AI technology. Such an addition would undoubtedly create an extraordinary and unforgettable experience for all participants. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and have high hopes for an exceptional Goafest in 2024.

Bhavini Bangera, AVP - MarComm, SBICAPS

Knowledge Seminars : 4

Live Entertainment : 10!

Networking : 5

After Parties : 5

Inspiration : 5

One change…

I did not attend many knowledge seminars but there was a lot of learning from good speakers. On the entertainment – I love Papon! It was amazing from day one when Kanika Kapoor performed and then yesterday, Asees Kaur. The line-up of DJs at the after parties is amazing.

This is one event that most of the marketing and advertising professionals look forward to and we booked almost two weeks back. Everyday, we were checking who was in the line-up of speakers. The excitement just kept building up. Maybe instead of three days, you could have it for five days. That would have been fun.

One change… Nothing, actually. Everything from the food to the venue was very well organised. Only the goodie bags could have come earlier. We had to really struggle to get it because everytime we went, they were over.

Shivam Tiwari, Freelance Artist

Knowledge Seminars: 4

Live Entertainment: 5

Networking: 5

After Parties: 4.5

Inspiration: 6

One change…

Networking could have been a little better, rest everything was good. Make it a four-day festival.