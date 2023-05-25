Goafest 2023: ‘Creativity in advertising is about generating original and useful solutions’

A talk on day two of Goafest 2023 themed ‘Supercharging creative effectiveness: unleash the potential of your campaigns’ by Ed Pank, Managing Director, WARC Apac, elaborated on the effectiveness and impact of creativity.

The presentation started with the question: does creativity still work?

Pank said, “Of course it will work, but it is a little complicated because we have trouble proving how it works.”

Referring to the State of Creativity 2023 report by Cannes Lions, Pank mentioned that around 25 pc of respondents to its survey said that there had been a reduction in investment in creativity due to economic pressure and another 24 pc felt that there was a greater focus on proving the effectiveness of creativity. “Nevertheless, creativity can dramatically impact the effectiveness of your campaign,” he added.

Pank further defined effectiveness on two fronts. The first being advertising that delivered on objectives, whatever they may be. And the second, advertisements that delivered commercial returns, making it an investment and not a cost.

According to Pank, emotional campaigns are effective in every way, when emotion is used less than in the past. He elaborated with an example of Oyo’s multi-film campaign.

The speaker touched upon rethinking creativity and activating creativity differently, adding that entertaining content is effective in driving impact across channels.

Expanding the term ‘creativity’, Pank said, “Creativity in advertising is about generating original, good and useful solutions and experiences to market problems that are of value to the end audience.”

Pank further spoke about parameters like inclusive marketing and sound mnemonics with examples.

“Authentically participating through cultures and subcultures, also plays a very consequential role wherein creative impact is concerned,” he added.