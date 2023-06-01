GameChangers 2022: Shashi Ranjan, Sebamed India – We are true to what we stand for

Shashi Ranjan, Country Head, Sebamed India was crowned Medianews4u GameChanger 2022 in the Brands category at the awards ceremony in Chennai on 31st May 2023.

The fifth edition of the annual event recognising path breaking contributions in the space of advertising, media and marketing awarded winners in 13 categories.

The citation reads as follows:

The GameChanger 2022 Award for Brands is conferred on Shashi Ranjan, Country Head, Sebamed India:

For shaking up the status quo in personal care and shifting the consideration paradigms.

For changing the goal post with the science of pH and foraying into newer categories.

For disrupting the market with bold campaigns and continuing to take the war to market leaders.

For building on its disruptive marketing to launch smaller SKUs at lower price points, increasing market penetration.

For changing the game in personal care, one category at a time.

Accepting the award, Ranjan said, “I accept this award on behalf of the entire team of Sebamed India and all the consumers who have bestowed faith and trust in the brand. A couple of years back, we came from nowhere and tried to change the paradigm. It is just the beginning. We never give false promises, that’s the core of the brand. We have a team that is passionate and believes in standing out. We believe that if we try, we succeed one day.

“For us, it is just not a product. We are passionate about solving consumer issues. Many of us, possibly in the last 30 to 40 years, have been used to believing that the products which are said to be used by film stars… they say they use it, but might not use it. We came up with this campaign, ‘Celebrities ki nahin, Science ko suno’. As a country we believe in logical reasoning. Let’s ask questions. Many times unanswered questions are better than unquestioned answers. We don’t mind asking questions, especially the right ones. We are true to what we stand for.

“Thank you Medianews4u. And I must mention this. There was a line in the mail informing me of my nomination that said even if I am unable to attend the event (should I win), it will not have a bearing on the result. That forced me to be here today.”