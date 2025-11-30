From Packaging To Fragrance: What Truly Makes Devotional Products ‘Premium’ Today

The rise of digital worship, the search for authenticity, and the desire for elevated sensory rituals have combined to create a devotional landscape unlike anything seen before. What was once a practice defined largely by habit and ritual has become a deeply personal, emotionally centred experience shaped by authenticity, sensory richness, and digital access. As devotion evolves, brands operating in the category are reimagining how they connect with consumers, blending cultural sensitivity with innovation to build modern devotional experiences rooted in tradition.

According to Rohit Dogra, Divisional CEO of ITC’s Matches and Agarbatti Division, one of the most significant shifts has been the emotional deepening of prayer. “Devotion has evolved from being a ritualistic practice to a more personal and mindful experience.” The pandemic played a defining role in this movement inward. With families spending extended periods at home, puja returned to the centre of the household, forging long-term devotional habits.

This emotional shift has created a heightened demand for purity, authenticity, and fragrances rooted in cultural memory. Consumers want incense that feels spiritually resonant — not merely functional. As Dogra notes, “People today want products that connect to their inner sense of peace and spirituality.”

One of the defining developments in recent years is the rise of online spiritual engagement — digital aartis, temple livestreams, curated bhajan playlists, and virtual darshans. This shift has made devotion more accessible and more personalised, especially for younger audiences.

“Technology is adding a new dimension to devotion by making spiritual engagement more accessible, immersive, and personalised,” says Dogra. Worship now follows the individual — whether at home, while commuting, or travelling abroad.

Mangaldeep has embraced this shift through innovative AR-led campaigns that integrate modern technology into traditional experiences. During the Ayodhya Digital Deepotsav and Maha Kumbh, the brand enabled devotees to light virtual diyas, embark on immersive cultural journeys, and participate in celebrations regardless of geography.

The feedback has been deeply emotional. Elderly consumers and those unable to travel wrote to the brand expressing gratitude. Many said the experience moved them to tears — proof that technology, when used respectfully, can become a bridge to otherwise inaccessible spiritual moments.

As devotion becomes more mindful, consumers increasingly seek elevated sensory experiences. Dogra explains, “Premium offerings are not about higher pricing — they are about respecting the emotional significance of prayer.” This translates into temple-inspired fragrance profiles, long-lasting aromas, and packaging that feels special, intentional, and aesthetically aligned with the puja environment.

Dogra sums it up simply: “Innovation must never dilute the spiritual moment.” This guiding principle shapes everything — from the tone of communication to the visual language of campaigns. Even in matches, design and visual presentation matter. Since these products sit next to diyas, idols, and incense stands, they contribute directly to the ambience.

Additionally, India’s devotional preferences vary dramatically across states. Southern consumers prefer intense temple-style fragrances, while Eastern markets gravitate toward floral or mild notes. Colour cues, pack designs, and communication styles differ accordingly.

To deepen penetration in rural and semi-urban markets, Mangaldeep combines on-ground activations with targeted digital initiatives. Programs like ‘Har Dukkan Mein Shahi Snaan’ and branch-level engagement contests strengthen brand presence at the retailer and trader level — critical segments in General Trade-heavy categories.

Today, General Trade contributes nearly 70% to the Matches and Agarbatti portfolio. Modern Trade (MT) and Digital Trade (DT) together form the remaining 30%, but they are growing at over 100% year-on-year, Dogra reveals. While GT shoppers rely on habit and convenience, MT encourages discovery of premium variants, and DT consumers seek speed, reviews, and innovation.

If there is one clear learning from Mangaldeep’s recent campaigns, it is that the future of devotion is hybrid — deeply traditional yet welcoming of modern expression. As long as innovation respects the sanctity of prayer, digital devotion will continue to complement physical rituals rather than compete with them.