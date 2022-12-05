Feted BFSI CMOs take a bow |

Two marketing honchos from the BFSI space who worked closely with the ad and media industry, and played critical roles in industry associations and events, announced their exits from their respective jobs in the week that was.



The marketing face of Kotak Mahindra Bank Karthi Marshan will move on from his current role as President and CMO, after a stint of over 16 years. Posting on LinkedIn with gratitude for ‘one helluva ride’, he wrote: “To honour the 16 years of meaning, joy and freedom Kotak gave me, I want to give away at least 16 days a year to my fraternity. Starting January 1, 2023, I will have some time to spare, and am keen to help you and / or your firm. For what, how, when, we can figure. If you’re game to explore, ping me at karthi@marshan.ink.”

Ajay Kakar, CMO at Aditya Birla Capital, took to the professional networking platform to announce his ‘retirement’. “Retire at 60? In today’s world of opportunities and possibilities?” he wrote, indicating that the veteran might announce a new project shortly. “As I look back at the last 15 years with the Aditya Birla Group. Unparalleled! Memorable! Proud!” said Kakar.

Also on the professional platform, media agency veteran and Futurologist at A&M Investments Meenakshi Menon, referred to the duo’s exits under the title ‘Seminal changes to an industry’.



She explained, “With the departure of these two gentlemen from BFSI marketing, things are going to change for the industry. I hope the people who step into their shoes realise the weight of the legacy they carry. These two are truly titans of industry. Except they are behind the scenes. While the owners of these companies take the kudos in public, these two gentlemen are not on the front pages of financial papers. However, they have played a fundamental role in putting the brand in the public domain and building wealth and value for the owners.”

It’s a loss for the world of marketing at large, but there is a silver lining. The two affable gentlemen will surely remain available for the fraternity – as they always have.

