EssenceMediacom & WPP Media Come Out On Top at ABBY 2026

Day 1 at Goafest celebrated excellence across the industry through the ABBY Awards 2026 Powered by The One Club | The One Show.

The ongoing partnership between The Advertising Club and The One Club for Creativity marked its fifth consecutive year, continuing to strengthen the awards’ global standing and creative benchmark.

This year, nearly 4,000 entries were received from close to 300 companies — reflecting both the scale of participation and the industry’s continued commitment to creative excellence.

In the Media Agency of the Year category, EssenceMediacom emerged on top with 88 points through 14 wins, followed by Wavemaker India with 76 points and Mindshare India with 66 points.

Kansai Nerolac Paints secured the Grand Prix in Use of Media (Micro Marketing) for The Barefoot Journey, executed by Tribes Communications Pvt. Ltd. — a campaign that stood out for its creative excellence and strategic impact.

For Network Agency of the Year, WPP Media led with 37 wins, followed by Omnicom Media Group and Tribes Communications Pvt. Ltd.

In Client of the Year, The Coca-Cola Company took the top honour with 46 points, followed by Kansai Nerolac Paints and Birla Opus Paints.

Meanwhile, Jagran Prakashan won Publisher of the Year with 46 points, followed by The Hindu Group and ABP Network.